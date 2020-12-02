MMH    Topics 

FANUC America and Plus One Robotics team up on automated fulfillment solution

The new automated fulfillment solution incorporates a FANUC robot and Plus One’s AI-powered PickOne perception system

FANUC America, a leading supplier of robotics and computer numerical control (CNC) systems, and Plus One Robotics, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) machine vision for robots in logistics, have successfully paired their industry-leading technologies to meet the needs of their mutual customers in e-commerce.

The new flexible fulfillment solution incorporates a FANUC robot and Plus One’s AI-powered PickOne perception system to identify, singulate, and sort a wide range of conveyable items without the need for traditional vision training. Powered by AI, the system can adapt to variations in product material, size and shape, as well as intermixed, random delivery. If any exceptions occur, Plus One’s “Yonder” human-in-the-loop function notifies a “Crew Chief” who can remotely manage the exception, minimizing the interruption and providing seamless sustained automatic operation. Combined with a high-performance FANUC industrial robot, the system can outperform a comparable manual operation. Users benefit from shorter pick times and better order accuracy, inventory security, higher productivity, reduced operating expenses, and improved ergonomics.

“We recently welcomed Plus One into our Authorized System Integrator network as a System Solution Advisor, and their technology is a great complement to our strength in robotics,” said Mike Cicco, president and CEO, FANUC America. “We’ve worked together on several successful fulfillment projects involving warehouse robots, and I’m looking forward to showcasing our combined strengths to other companies in the e-commerce, logistics, and warehouse segments.”

FANUC America will feature this new robotic fulfillment technology in its Customer Experience Center (CEC) located at the company’s headquarters in Rochester Hills, Mich. “Having the FANUC/Plus One solution here in our CEC will allow us to demonstrate the benefits of reliable, AI-powered automation to help companies increase efficiencies, and reallocate people from doing repetitive tasks to higher level responsibilities,” added Cicco.

“FANUC America and Plus One technology work together to deliver a best-in-class solution to tackle the relentless demands of the logistics environment,” said Erik Nieves, founder and CEO, Plus One Robotics. “For companies that want to improve supply chain automation, FANUC robots and Yonder’s remote vision capabilities deliver greater flexibility for workforce management and higher efficiencies and outputs. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead.”


