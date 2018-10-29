Fetch Robotics names former Walmart executive as new VP of engineering

MMH Staff

October 29, 2018

Fetch Robotics has announced that Tim Kimmet, former vice president of cloud computing platform at Walmart, has joined the company as vice president of engineering.

Kimmet will lead Fetch’s growing hardware, software, and quality engineering teams, and scale Fetch’s Cloud Robotics Platform to support the complex warehouse and logistics environments in which Fetch’s Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) operate.

“I was drawn to Fetch Robotics for its innovative cloud-based approach to robotics, and the opportunity to advance the development of a platform that brings the advantages of cloud computing to the edge,” said Kimmet. “As Fetch’s on-demand automation solution continues to penetrate the market, there is a great opportunity to utilize cloud computing to support on-demand scalability for the many different workflows and scenarios that exist in warehouse and logistics facilities.”

Kimmet comes to Fetch from Walmart, where he built cloud computing services to host Walmart’s global e-commerce and retail businesses domestically and internationally. He joined Walmart in 2011 and helped to establish the Walmart Labs brand, the technology arm of Walmart responsible for re-imagining retail for 260 million daily shoppers. At Walmart Labs, he revamped the company’s software development practices and culture with a focus on cloud-ready platforms and on-demand scalability.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have one of the foremost experts on cloud computing join our team,” said Melonee Wise, CEO of Fetch Robotics. “Our customers will benefit from Tim’s deep technical experience and leadership skills as we continue to grow our team and extend our cloud robotics platform.”

Prior to Walmart, Kimmet was chief engineer at PayPal and eBay, leading both companies’ transformations to cloud-based architectures. Tim is a former board member and current advisory council member of CodeChix, a women’s engineering organization. He is the co-author of Core Java Web Server.

About Fetch Robotics

Fetch Robotics is the pioneer of on-demand automation. The Fetch Cloud Robotics Platform provides the only Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) solution that deploys in hours vs. days or weeks and addresses multiple applications – including material handling and data collection – with a common, unified, cloud-based platform. Fetch Robotics offers turnkey and extensible systems that find, track, and move anything from parts to pallets in warehouses, factories, and distribution centers. For more information, visit http://www.fetchrobotics.com or follow the company on Twitter @FetchRobotics.