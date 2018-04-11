Flexcon introduces new ASRS tote boxes at Modex

Compatible with virtually any robotic system, Flexcon’s new ASRS totes are built with reinforced bottoms that resist deflection under heavy loads

<p>(Left to Right)<br /> Allan Figliolino, sales specialist<br /> Jason Grasso, sales specialist<br /> Cynthia Pecoraro, sales specialist<br /> Ken Beckerman, president<br /> Stephen Beckerman, chairman and CEO</p>

(Left to Right)
Allan Figliolino, sales specialist
Jason Grasso, sales specialist
Cynthia Pecoraro, sales specialist
Ken Beckerman, president
Stephen Beckerman, chairman and CEO

Flexcon Container in the News

Flexcon introduces new ASRS tote boxes at Modex
Deflection-free plastic AS/RS tote showcased by Flexcon at ProMat 2017
Medical device manufacturer uses automation and shelving to improve its working environment
Equipment Report: Outside the box thinking
Containers for automated storage debut, along with new look, at Flexcon
More Flexcon Container News

Warehouse Resource

Case Study: Nilfisk Uses Voice for Inspection
Learn how Nilfisk, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, chose to implement voice into their picking process to help improv
All Resources
By ·

Flexcon Container (Booth #40237) is exhibiting its new Universal and ASRS tote boxes, divider systems, and pallets at Modex. Designed to handle, store, and protect an infinite range of products in any automated, semi-automatic or manual system with maximum space efficiency, Flexcon’s products are designed to solve companies’ critical fulfillment issues.

“Everything we make is customized in a way that meets specific customer needs and addresses their unique pain points” said Ken Beckerman, president. “We work closely with our clients to help optimize their operations by focusing on space efficiency, functionality, aesthetics, and cost.”

Compatible with virtually any robotic system, Flexcon’s new ASRS totes are built with reinforced bottoms that resist deflection under heavy loads and to enable ASRS systems to be more space efficient. Other new Flexcon products include “X-Corr” triple-strength totes and pallet-sleeve systems and a new line of molded plastic pallets.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

About the Author

Bridget McCrea, Editor
Bridget McCrea is a Contributing Editor for Logistics Management based in Clearwater, Fla. She has covered the transportation and supply chain space since 1996 and has covered all aspects of the industry for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She can be reached at [email protected], or on Twitter @BridgetMcCrea

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Containers · Flexcon Container · Totes and Containers · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Robotics Materials Handling: The Future is Closer Than You Think
Robotics are being applied at a rapid rate inside warehouse, DC and fulfillment operations around the U.S.—and it may already be happening at yours.
Download Today!
From the March 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies, including heads-up display and robotics, to transform its operations today.
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
2018 Productivity Achievement Awards
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Industry 4.0: What you need to know today
This webinar takes a closer look at industry 4.0 and provides a roadmap for building and effectively utilizing Industry 4.0 capabilities.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Modex 2018 Show Daily Coverage
The Georgia World Congress Center will welcome more than 28,000 visitors to Modex 2018—the largest...
NextGen Supply Chain at DHL
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies,...

Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard
The second-largest family-owned wine company in the world turns to automated pallet handling and...
System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...
Partner Links