Flexcon introduces new ASRS tote boxes at Modex

Bridget McCrea, Editor

April 11, 2018

Flexcon Container (Booth #40237) is exhibiting its new Universal and ASRS tote boxes, divider systems, and pallets at Modex. Designed to handle, store, and protect an infinite range of products in any automated, semi-automatic or manual system with maximum space efficiency, Flexcon’s products are designed to solve companies’ critical fulfillment issues.

“Everything we make is customized in a way that meets specific customer needs and addresses their unique pain points” said Ken Beckerman, president. “We work closely with our clients to help optimize their operations by focusing on space efficiency, functionality, aesthetics, and cost.”

Compatible with virtually any robotic system, Flexcon’s new ASRS totes are built with reinforced bottoms that resist deflection under heavy loads and to enable ASRS systems to be more space efficient. Other new Flexcon products include “X-Corr” triple-strength totes and pallet-sleeve systems and a new line of molded plastic pallets.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

