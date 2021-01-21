MMH    Topics 

FlexQube adds to its dealer network

Georgia-based McGee Storage & Handling joins the dealer network for FlexQube, a Swedish provider of material handling carts that can also run autonomous

By

FlexQube, a Swedish provider of material handling carts that can also run autonomously, recently announced McGee Storage & Handling as its newest dealer in the U.S. market. McGee Storage & Handling is located in Georgia and will work to resell FlexQube products to their existing customers and throughout the region.

“We have already worked alongside McGee in a few projects throughout 2020, and I was impressed by their commitment to customer service to their customers,” said FlexQube CEO Anders Fogelberg. “I am sure that our partnership with McGee will continue to get stronger throughout 2021 and I am very happy to have them as a dealer.”

Earlier this month, FlexQube added Minnesota-based Process Logic as a U.S.-based dealer. FlexQube’s products include its eQart, a smart and motorized cart that uses a modular concept in which automation elements such as a navigation “brain”, motors, battery, and cameras are added to a regular FlexQube cart.


