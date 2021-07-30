Flux Power surpasses milestone of 10,000 lithium-ion batteries shipped

Flux Power Holdings, a developer of advanced lithium-ion industrial batteries for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that over 10,000 battery packs have been shipped to customers. The start for the milestone dates back to 2014, when the company first introduced its S-Series battery packs.

Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs are used by customers throughout North America in applications such as material handling equipment, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage.

“We are excited to reach this milestone at Flux Power,” commented CEO Ron Dutt. “We believe these 10,000+ battery packs are a testament to the contributions of our employees and the customer demand for innovative and safe lithium-ion solutions.”



