Forecast for equipment leasing and software in 2021 calls for 7.8% expansion

Equipment and software investment growth fared better than overall GDP growth in 2020 as businesses invested to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, and growth should remain well into positive territory in the beginning of 2021. Annual equipment and software investment growth of 7.8 percent is forecast for 2021. Annual U.S. GDP growth for 2021 is forecast at 4.7 percent, according to the 2021 Equipment Leasing & Finance U.S. Economic Outlook released today by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation.

“This update, while reflecting widely disparate performance in various segments of the economy, indicates the worst of the economic downturn appears to be in the rearview mirror — although that does not mean the road ahead is clear,” said Scott Thacker, Foundation Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Ivory Consulting Corporation. “Equipment and software investment surged to an annualized rate of 47 percent in Q3 after an unprecedented 28 percent decline in Q2. In Q3, investment levels in 11 of the 12 equipment verticals that the Foundation monitors improved and nine experienced double or triple-digit growth. Prospects of widely-distributed vaccines in 2021 should provide a boost to the economy, particularly in transportation-focused industries.”

Highlights from the 2021 Outlook include:

• While equipment and software investment is forecast to grow 7.8 percent (annualized) in 2021, some industries will likely continue to struggle under the weight of the pandemic until a vaccine is widely available.

• The U.S. economy expanded at an unprecedented 33.1 percent (revised) annualized rate in Q3 as the nation partially reopened. However, GDP is still well below its level at the end of 2019, underscoring the long road ahead to a full recovery.

• The U.S. manufacturing sector recovery continued in late 2020. Shipments and new orders of core capital goods rose to record levels as firms in several industries responded to elevated demand. Though output is relatively close to pre-pandemic levels, manufacturing employment remains significantly depressed.

• On Main Street, the fragile equilibrium of the late summer and early fall faces another serious threat this winter. Record COVID cases and deaths have forced several major cities to impose new lockdowns, and the effects are beginning to show. Small business revenues are falling while Main Street awaits the vaccine and another targeted federal relief effort.

• The Federal Reserve remains committed to keeping interest rates at or near zero for several years. The Fed also intends to continue its liquidity-boosting measures, though its officials have stated that monetary policy alone is likely insufficient to prop up the U.S. economy.

The Foundation produces the Equipment Leasing & Finance U.S. Economic Outlook report in partnership with economic and public policy consulting firm Keybridge Research. The annual economic forecast provides the U.S. macroeconomic outlook, credit market conditions, and key economic indicators. More information on the report and a download can be found here.



