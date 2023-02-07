MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

FORTNA’s principal scientist inducted into the National Academy of Engineering

Dr. Russell D. Meller was elected in recognition of his contributions to engineering, specifically his large-scale distribution design and operations methodology.

By

Dr. Russell D. Meller, FORTNA Principal Scientist
Dr. Russell D. Meller, FORTNA Principal Scientist

FORTNA, a leading automation and software company for the full logistics value chain, has announced that Dr. Russell D. Meller, FORTNA Principal Scientist, as being a fully inducted member of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE).

Dr. Meller was elected in recognition of his distinguished contributions to engineering, specifically his large-scale distribution design and operations methodology.

Dr. Meller was inducted into the NAE in a recent ceremony recognizing the newly elected members spanning from 2020 through 2022. “We had to wait due to the pandemic, but it does not take away any of the honor I feel at being selected for membership to such a prestigious and respected academy,” Meller said. “It is not lost on me the company and caliber of engineers I am joining.”

Election to the NAE is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. Academy membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice and education. The NAE has more than 2,000 peer-elected members that include professionals in business, academia and government sectors and represents the world’s most accomplished engineers.

“The FORTNA family congratulates Dr. Meller on his induction into the prestigious National Academy of Engineers,” said Rob McKeel, FORTNA Chief Executive Officer. “His dedication and innovative thinking have made him one of the most respected and valued experts in our industry. We are extremely proud to have him as part of the FORTNA team and to celebrate the impact he has on the design, development and implementation of solutions for our customers.”


