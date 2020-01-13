MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

Four Modex keynotes to explore trends, highlight innovation

Modex consistently features an impressive lineup of keynote presentations offering critical insights from experts into logistics trends, including a conversation with Ambassador Nikki Haley, an insider’s look at the convergence of humans and machines, and insights on business and life with Peyton and Archie Manning.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Get ready for Modex 2024
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Andrea Pongolini, EVP of Sales, E80 Group, Inc.
During MODEX 2022 Orbis Showcased the Latest in Sustainable Packaging
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Sean Wallingford, President, Warehouse Solutions, North America, Vanderlande
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Troy Donnelly, Senior VP of Sales, Marketing, and Application, DMW&H
More MODEX

The leading trade show for supply chain, manufacturing, and distribution industries, Modex consistently features an impressive lineup of keynote presentations offering critical insights from experts into logistics trends, including a conversation with Ambassador Nikki Haley, an insider’s look at the convergence of humans and machines, and insights on business and life with Peyton and Archie Manning.

The first keynote kicks off at 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning, with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (2017-19) Nikki Haley telling her personal story of leadership with grace and grit and her outlook for the future. The former governor of South Carolina, Haley’s talk will also emphasize the importance of the role of the supply chain to the economic development of the U.S. and to global commerce.

Tuesday from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., EMOTIV’s Founder and CEO Tan Le will present The Neurogeneration – The Future is Closer Than You Think. Technology is transforming the ways we work, live and think. The advances that are on the near horizon offer us ways of integrating humans and machines. The hybrids that result will combine the analytical processing powers of computers with the creativity that is uniquely human, becoming something much more than the sum of their parts. Join Le as she discusses how automation and AI are not competitors to humans, but are part of an extended, augmented human organism and how they could impact supply chains.

On Wednesday from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., MHI will release its “2020 Annual Industry Report.” This is your opportunity to be the first to have access to this new report on the supply chain trends and technologies that are transforming supply chains. George W. Prest, CEO of MHI, will present the report findings and moderate a panel of manufacturing and supply chain professionals to discuss the real-world significance of the report findings.

Also on Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Peyton & Archie Manning will share their stories about the power of teamwork, collaboration, preparation and giving back both on the field and in business. Peyton Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time NFL MVP, and his father Archie Manning, is also a former NFL quarterback and patriarch of the famous Manning family. Don’t miss this inspirational and dynamic discussion about football and what it can teach you about life.


Article Topics

News
Events
MODEX
MHI
MODEX
   All topics

MODEX News & Resources

Get ready for Modex 2024
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Andrea Pongolini, EVP of Sales, E80 Group, Inc.
During MODEX 2022 Orbis Showcased the Latest in Sustainable Packaging
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Sean Wallingford, President, Warehouse Solutions, North America, Vanderlande
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Troy Donnelly, Senior VP of Sales, Marketing, and Application, DMW&H
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Jim Barnes, CEO at EnVista
MHI roars back to in-person trade shows with record Modex 2022
More MODEX

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Mission Design & Automation partner to deploy robotic solutions
‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources