Four Modex keynotes to explore trends, highlight innovation

The leading trade show for supply chain, manufacturing, and distribution industries, Modex consistently features an impressive lineup of keynote presentations offering critical insights from experts into logistics trends, including a conversation with Ambassador Nikki Haley, an insider’s look at the convergence of humans and machines, and insights on business and life with Peyton and Archie Manning.

The first keynote kicks off at 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning, with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (2017-19) Nikki Haley telling her personal story of leadership with grace and grit and her outlook for the future. The former governor of South Carolina, Haley’s talk will also emphasize the importance of the role of the supply chain to the economic development of the U.S. and to global commerce.

Tuesday from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., EMOTIV’s Founder and CEO Tan Le will present The Neurogeneration – The Future is Closer Than You Think. Technology is transforming the ways we work, live and think. The advances that are on the near horizon offer us ways of integrating humans and machines. The hybrids that result will combine the analytical processing powers of computers with the creativity that is uniquely human, becoming something much more than the sum of their parts. Join Le as she discusses how automation and AI are not competitors to humans, but are part of an extended, augmented human organism and how they could impact supply chains.

On Wednesday from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., MHI will release its “2020 Annual Industry Report.” This is your opportunity to be the first to have access to this new report on the supply chain trends and technologies that are transforming supply chains. George W. Prest, CEO of MHI, will present the report findings and moderate a panel of manufacturing and supply chain professionals to discuss the real-world significance of the report findings.

Also on Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Peyton & Archie Manning will share their stories about the power of teamwork, collaboration, preparation and giving back both on the field and in business. Peyton Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time NFL MVP, and his father Archie Manning, is also a former NFL quarterback and patriarch of the famous Manning family. Don’t miss this inspirational and dynamic discussion about football and what it can teach you about life.





