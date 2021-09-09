MMH    Topics 

FourKites and Zebra Technologies expand relationship around visibility

FourKites and Zebra alliance addresses visibility over freight, from the warehouse to the yard and across transportation modes

FourKites, which offers a real-time supply chain visibility platform, today announced that Zebra Technologies, a vendor of multiple types of enterprise visibility and data capture solutions, will be reselling FourKites’ Dynamic Yard and real-time visibility platform as part of its suite of asset visibility solutions.

Used by some of the largest logistics operators in the world, Zebra’s MotionWorks Yard solution will now combine Dynamic Yard with Zebra locationing hardware and professional services. MotionWorks Yard will continue to be sold directly by Zebra and through select PartnerConnect channel partners in North America and Europe.

Together, FourKites and Zebra are modernizing the digital supply chain and helping to eliminate information silos to provide companies with end-to-end visibility of their freight — from the warehouse to the yard and across all transportation modes, according to the partners. Further expanding the companies’ joint solutions, the two teams will collaborate to increase the in-yard and over-the-road capabilities of their customers.

“Businesses want real-time visibility into their goods and assets throughout the journey — from the manufacturing facility to the final destination,” said Drew Ehlers, Global Futurist and Venture Innovator, Office of the CTO, Zebra Technologies. “Our relationship with FourKites adds a critical layer of visibility that helps companies improve asset visibility, streamline the shipping process and unlock new levels of performance and customer service.”

As an investor in and user of FourKites’ real-time visibility and Dynamic ETA for Air solutions, Zebra has reduced turn times on urgent product requests for fulfilling critical customer orders, while also eliminating nearly 75 percent of shipment tracking email inquiries to its global logistics team. By extending its relationship with FourKites, Zebra will continue to help businesses modernize warehouses and create supply chains that are completely transparent, connected and fully optimized.

“FourKites’ relationship with Zebra has grown over the years, as we work together on a joint mission to create a fully transparent supply chain and reduce time to delivery for customers,” said Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites. “By combining Zebra’s expertise in delivering warehouse visibility with FourKites visibility outside of those four walls, we can provide better end-to-end predictability and forecasting of assets for our shared customers — all while dynamically accounting for the on-the-ground realities across the supply chain.”


News
FourKites
Yard Management
Zebra Technologies
