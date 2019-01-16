Free seminars on ProMat show floors share materials handling, supply chain knowledge

Sara Pearson Specter

Think you know everything there is to know about how materials handling makes supply chains work? Not so, according to the experts presenting more than 130 free on-floor educational sessions. The sessions are housed in theaters located on South and North show floors.

Topics range from best practices reviews to maintenance to metrics. Detailed abstracts of each session, with key takeaways for attendees, are included on promatshow.com and the ProMat app. Presentations are first-come/first-served with no standing room allowed.

“The On-Floor Seminars are presented by industry experts in supply chain solutions,” says Viche’ Thomas, MHI’s education coordinator. “It’s a unique opportunity for attendees to learn more from exhibitors and Industry Groups about the latest supply chain technologies and trends.”

In the South Hall, nine separate theaters are located on the far back right corner. In the North Hall, two theaters—The Emerging Technologies & Sustainability theater and the Robotics Business Review Emerging Technologies theater—are located in the Emerging Technologies solutions center on the left wall. Seminars run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sessions on Thursday are repeats of presentations shared Monday through Wednesday, giving attendees a second chance to catch a seminar they previously missed.

Additionally, several MHI Industry Groups will be presenting the latest insights into their technologies. These sessions typically feature two or three panelists from different companies discussing new developments, applications and uses for the equipment represented by their group. “We always see a lot of interest and high attendance levels generated by the Industry Group sessions in particular,” Thomas adds.

The full schedule of Industry Group sessions in the South Hall theaters includes:

MONDAY

• “Applications Segmented by Subdivisions,” presented by Automatic Guided Vehicle Systems (AGVS), 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Theater B

• “Benefits of ASRS for Warehouse Automation,” presented by Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems (ASRS), 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Theater F

• “Fully Diagnose the Problem Before You Prescribe the Cure,” presented by Ergonomic Assist Systems and Equipment (EASE), 2:15 – 3:00 p.m., Theater B

WEDNESDAY

• “Latest & Greatest Industry Innovations,” presented by the Solutions Community of MHI, 10:30 – 11:15 a.m., Theater C

• “Rack Safety, Inspection and Repair,” presented by Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI), 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Theater F

• “Warehouse Racking Systems for the E-Commerce World,” presented by Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI), 2:15 – 3:00 p.m., Theater B

• “Industrial Internet of Things… A Path to Predictive Analysis,” presented by Conveyor & Sortation Systems (CSS), 3:00 – 3:45 p.m., Theater A

• “Cloud-Based Deployment / Internet of Things / Software for AGVs,” presented by Automatic Guided Vehicle Systems (AGVS), 3:00 – 3:45 p.m., Theater C

If you miss a session—or can’t decide between two being held at the same time—you can still view and hear its content later. All of the PowerPoint Presentations will be captured in PDF format and synchronized in a Flash file with audio recordings of each session. These files will be posted to promatshow.com after the conclusion of ProMat.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.