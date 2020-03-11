From MHI: See you at ProMat

MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

Today marks the conclusion of Modex 2020, four days of comprehensive problem solving and networking to provide solutions to the complex manufacturing and supply chain challenges faced by industry today.

You have seen these challenges addressed in over 150 educational conference sessions, including four keynote sessions. You have experienced first-hand the solutions demonstrated on the Modex show floor by 950 exhibiting companies.

Now the real work begins, applying the solutions discovered here to your business to cut costs and increase productivity and safety in the years ahead. Even though Modex closes today, it continues online at modexshow.com as an on-going resource to both exhibitors and attendees.

MHI will sponsor another world-class trade event in 2021. ProMat will be held April 12-15, 2021 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

More information and free online registration for ProMat can be found at promatshow.com.

MHI has been privileged to be your host during Modex and would like to serve as a year-round resource as you face the challenges and opportunities of a more complex and ever-changing commercial world. We can be reached by phone at 704-676-1190 or by visiting us online at mhi.org.

We hope you found your visit to Modex both enjoyable and productive, and we look forward to seeing you in April 2021 for ProMat.


