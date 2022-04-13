MMH    Topics 

Gartner identifies three actions for CPOs to navigate packaging shortages

Supply instability and rising costs prompt chief procurement officers to adopt new approaches to ensure enough materials such as pallets, plastics, corrugate, metal and glass.

By

Chief procurement officers (CPOs) dealing with supply instability for packaging material should use three tactics to navigate rising costs, delayed deliveries and sustainability concerns, according to analyst company Gartner. They should centralize packaging specifications, collaborate with suppliers, and segment the different packaging types.

“Shortages of packaging materials such as pallets, plastics, corrugate, metal and glass are wreaking havoc across supply chains, and it remains unclear when – or if – these constraints will subside,” said John Blake, senior director analyst with the Gartner Supply Chain practice. “Packaging procurement is highly complex, as it requires coordinating many different suppliers. To further complicate matters, there has been a lack of investment in technology that would allow for seamless collaboration across the supply chain.”

To successfully navigate in this environment, CPOs must adopt new tactics that drive greater resilience, manage the rising costs of packaging, and improve packaging sustainability. The three steps Gartner recommends:

Centralize specifications
Packaging specifications are traditionally linked to a stock keeping unit (SKU) or bill of materials (BOM). However, this practice prevents CPOs from being aware of all the packaging specifications across the organization. A better way is to centralize all specifications across the organization. This allows CPOs better visibility and enables improvements, such as harmonizing similar materials, establishing more sustainable alternatives, and fluidly switching suppliers in the event of a shortage.

“Ultimately, procurement teams need to build a packaging supply ecosystem, but they must first obtain full transparency of packaging specifications across the enterprise. Currently, we still see very limited adoption of advanced SaaS applications that would enable such a step. This is a massive investment gap for CPOs to close,” Blake said.

Collaborate with Suppliers
As packaging suppliers operate at maximum capacity - either from demand or due to availability of raw materials - they are now in a position to select which customers and orders they choose to fulfil. CPOs must establish a close collaboration with suppliers and make it easy for them to fulfill orders.

Collaboration can take the form of agreeing on suitable material substitutions, alternative production facilities, incentives, or a streamlined supplier onboarding. “Suppliers with limited capacity will prioritize customers with the most favorable commercial conditions. CPOs must align the interests of the suppliers with the internal requirements of manufacturing and R&D to chart the best path forward,” Blake said.

Segment Packaging
When CPOs have a holistic view of all packaging requirements in the organization, they can use packaging segmentation to break down silos and identify the possible opportunities and risks that each segment presents.

For example, primary packaging is in direct contact with the product and must ensure quality over the product’s shelf-life and might require additional certification by the supplier. However, primary packaging carries a unique set of needs that can result in longer lead times or increased upfront effort to qualify alternative materials or suppliers. On the other hand, transport of packaging such as pallets, crates and stretch wrap is often standardized. A switch to reusable packaging could mitigate shortages.

“Each level of packaging has its own set of risks that CPOs must factor into strategies to mitigate supply shortages. Segmenting packaging across the organization provides a better base for decision-making,” Blake concluded.

Gartner clients can read more in “Tactics for Navigating Packaging Shortages.” Non-Gartner clients can find more information on packaging sustainability in the playbook “3 Steps to Develop a Packaging Sustainability Strategy” and attend the webinar “Supply Chain Sustainability: Progress from Strategy to Action.” Participants at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo can attend the session “Influencing and Achieving Supply Chain Success Through Sustainable Packaging” for additional insight.

Upcoming dates and locations for Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo include: June 6-8: Orlando, FL; and September 27-29: London, U.K.


Article Topics

News
Gartner
Packaging
pallets
   All topics

Gartner News & Resources

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Insights on leaders: The Top 25
Survey: supply chain organizations at public companies lead way in employing people of color
Gartner survey finds increased representation of women in supply chain leadership roles
60 Seconds with… Dwight Klappich, Research Vice President, Gartner
Gartner identifies three actions for CPOs to navigate packaging shortages
Gartner: 61% of supply chain leaders surveyed expect hybrid work model for frontline workers
Gartner: by 2026, three-fourths of large enterprises will adopt intralogistics smart robots
More Gartner

Latest in Materials Handling

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources