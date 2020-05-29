MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage

GCCA’s 2020 COVID-19 cold chain business impact survey shows changes ahead

Survey represents member companies including warehouses, industry suppliers, asset and non-asset-based transportation and construction.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
Getting warehouse rack systems right
Steel King showcases solutions that form the foundation for an effective supply chain
More Storage

The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) has published the findings of its survey of business impacts of the COVID-19 virus on companies comprising the global cold chain. The report provides critical data about some of the ripple effects globally on social and economic activity of the cold chain industry.

GCCA members store over 260 billion pounds of perishable foods each year, with an economic impact of $6.1 billion (est. revenue generated by the refrigerated warehousing industry) annually. “This data provides important insights for the global cold chain industry,” says Jason Troendle, Director of Market Intelligence and Research at the Global Cold Chain Alliance and author of the report. “There is no other research focused on the effects of the pandemic on our industry. We hope this information is helpful for all our members to understand what is happening across the industry, assist companies plan for future operational changes, and be prepared for other crises that may crop up.”

Click here to download the report, which is available to members and non-members.

Key findings of this research include:

Business challenges. The most frequently-selected challenge was supply chain disruptions (e.g. keeping up with demand surge, slowdowns in food service, production/manufacturing challenges) and selected by slightly over 50% of all respondents.
Responses. The top COVID-19 response was to take extra measures to protect the workforce (e.g. staggered shifts, social distancing, remote working). The next-highest issues were maintaining overall business continuity and workforce morale.
Impact on revenue. Comparing actual Q1/Q2 revenue vs. Q1/Q2 pre-crisis revenue expectations, 54% of all respondents reported some type of a decrease, 11% saw no change, and 35% reported an increase in revenue. Respondents believe the next six months may look very similar to the past few months.
Increased costs. Approximately 80% of respondents indicated an increase in costs, with the most common uptick between 1-5% increase.
Government priorities. Respondents indicated access to PPE and cleaning as the top priorities they would like to see governments focused on, followed closely by financial support for employees as well as employers in the cold chain industry.
Changing business operations. Measures taken to reduce person-to-person contact to slow the spread of the virus caused operational changes across the cold chain. While these measures were done out of necessity, the changes also provided an opportunity to adjust or try new processes or controls that if effective and efficient may remain in place after the pandemic from COVID-19 is over. 53% of respondents believe the percent of employees working remotely will increase. Pre-pandemic work-from-home rates averaged 4.5% of their workforce. That has increased to 19.8% of the workforce during the pandemic, and there is an expectation that about 10.6% of the workforce will continue to work remotely. This could lead to an increase of 6.1% of the workforce working remotely moving forward.
Industry Trends. About three quarters of all respondents think that the pandemic will cause an increase in the growth rate of e-commerce/direct-to-consumer delivery of chilled and/or frozen product. Even stronger demand for data and predictive analytics is expected in the future, and respondents are optimistic that the growth rate of the industry as a whole will be even more significant because of the pandemic. Conversely, 73% of respondents believe that global trade opportunities will either decrease or remain the same relative to pre-COVID expectations.

About the survey
The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) gathered 170 responses (representing 31 countries) to a survey questionnaire sent to members between April 28, 2020 and May 11, 2020, capturing qualitative data from GCCA member companies, which included warehouses, industry suppliers, asset and non-asset-based transportation, and construction (design/build/thermal envelope) contractors. A copy of the 12-question survey can be found in the report. The figure below shows characteristics of the responding companies. For those identifying as warehouse companies, approximately 64% had 1-5 warehouse facilities, 24% had 6-20 warehouse facilities, and 12% operated 20+ facilities. 

About the Global Cold Chain Alliance
Comprised of its Core Partners, including the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses (IARW), the World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO), the International Refrigerated Transportation Association (IRTA), and the Controlled Environment Building Association (CEBA.) The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) represents all major industries engaged in temperature-controlled logistics. GCCA unites all partners to be innovative leaders in the temperature-controlled products industry. Visit www.gcca.org to learn more.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Storage
Cold Chain
Cold Storage
COVID-19
Global Cold Chain Alliance
Logistics
Supply Chain
   All topics

Storage News & Resources

Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
Getting warehouse rack systems right
Steel King showcases solutions that form the foundation for an effective supply chain
Jungheinrich AG to acquire Indiana-based Storage Solutions group
Frazier mourns passing of Domenick Iellimo, EVP at the company
More Storage

Latest in Materials Handling

April manufacturing heads down for sixth straight month, reports ISM
Douglas Manufacturing acquired by Rulmeca Group
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources