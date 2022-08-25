MMH    Topics 

GEODIS expands agreement with Locus Robotics to deploy 1,000 LocusBots at warehouse sites

GEODIS has currently deployed Locus AMRs at 14 sites around the world, serving a wide range of retail and consumer brands, including warehouses in the U.S and Europe. The agreement will expand that footprint significantly as new sites are deployed.

By

GEODIS, a leading global transport and logistics provider, and Locus Robotics, a provider in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced a new expansion agreement to deploy a total of 1,000 LocusBots at GEODIS’ worldwide warehouse locations over the next 24 months. This represents one of the industry’s largest AMR deals to date, Locus Robotics pointed out.

“As we continue to navigate industry-wide challenges such as skyrocketing e-commerce demand and labor constraints, it is crucial we remain committed to implementing the most innovative and effective robotics automation solutions available into our warehouses to allow us to best serve our customers,” said Eric Douglas, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering at GEODIS in Americas. “Locus’ collaborative multi-bot approach has proven its effectiveness and reliability at each of our sites, giving us the ability to easily scale performance while providing a safe, smart working environment for our teammates. This new expansion agreement reinforces our clear and ongoing commitment to cutting-edge technology to meet our exploding customer volumes globally.”

GEODIS has currently deployed Locus AMRs at 14 sites around the world, serving a wide range of retail and consumer brands, including warehouses in the U.S and Europe. The agreement will expand that footprint significantly as new sites are deployed. “Locus’ built-in flexibility, scalability and fast ROI are helping GEODIS to consistently meet and exceed their global customers’ expectations,” said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. “This strategic expansion enables GEODIS to meet the needs of today’s high-growth warehouses and we look forward to continuing to work together to drive operational efficiencies and growth.”

GEODIS and Locus Robotics first began partnering together in 2018 at an Indiana site, allowing the global third-party logistics company to implement Locus’ technology into its operations to support its workforce with the complex picking process. Since then, the Locus Solution has provided improvements in productivity, flexibility and agility while enhancing the workplace environment for teammates by reducing tedious, repetitive tasks to increase retention across sites, ultimately allowing GEODIS to enhance its operations and best meet evolving customer needs, Locus explained.

With the explosion of e-commerce and the ongoing labor shortage, adding robotics automation has become a critical, strategic need to meet customer demands. LocusBots help GEODIS e-commerce warehouses efficiently manage order picking and inventory replenishment, significantly increasing throughput to speed delivery processes. LocusBots significantly reduce unproductive walking time, eliminate maneuvering heavy manual carts through warehouses, lower the physical demands on employees, and improve workplace ergonomics and quality.


