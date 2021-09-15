MMH    Topics 

GEODIS partners with AHS to implement Exotec robotic solution to optimize ecommerce fulfillment

GEODIS will partner with AHS to integrate the Exotec Skypod system into GEODIS’ automated facility that will go live in Nashville, Tenn., in Q1 of 2022.

By

GEODIS, a leading transport and logistics provider, and Advanced Handling Systems (AHS), a provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions, today announced a new partnership to implement the Exotec Skypod System into GEODIS’ eLogistics site in Nashville, Tenn. The robotic system will allow GEODIS to optimize the e-Commerce fulfillment process on behalf of its emerging direct-to-consumer customers, GEODIS explained.

GEODIS recently announced the expansion of its eLogistics service in the U.S. to provide best-in-class e-Commerce fulfillment solutions for startups and growing ecommerce retailers from four new strategic GEODIS eLogistics locations. GEODIS will partner with AHS to integrate the Exotec Skypod System into GEODIS’ state-of-the-art automated eLogistics facility that will go live in Nashville, Tenn., in Q1 of 2022. An agile and high-performing automated goods-to-person solution for the retail and e-Commerce industries, the Exotec Skypod System is the first of its kind to use mobile robots that can move in three dimensions and reach heights of 36 feet to enable efficient, high-density inventory storage.

“eLogistics is an important strategic initiative for our company, and collaborating with our long-term partners at AHS in new technology with Exotec will be winning formula for our exciting new product,” said Eric Douglas, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering at GEODIS in Americas. “By implementing the Exotec Skypod System into our GEODIS eLogistics site, we can enable an even faster shipping experience for our customers as e-Commerce continues to drive demand.”

Exotec continues to grow its presence in the U.S. market with customers like Gap Inc., Ariat International and Comoto Holdings recently adopting the Skypod system. The Exotec Skypod uses laser scanner navigation and robust software to increase warehouse throughput by up to five times with a two-minute response time for all SKUs. The system is designed to improve working conditions and foster more sustainable warehouse productivity by reducing highly repetitive, physically intensive tasks like walking, lifting and bending.

“The hockey-stick growth of e-Commerce coupled with the growing importance of supply chain resilience continue to be a massive tailwind for scalable robotics solutions like Exotec,” said Romain Moulin, CEO of Exotec. “We are delighted to join forces with AHS and GEODIS to better serve the rapidly evolving needs of the North American market.”

“AHS has been working with GEODIS for several years and has formed a strategic partnership to provide ground-breaking solutions to assist the company with best-in-class offerings,” said Chuck Frank, President of AHS. “The AHS team is committed to being on the cutting edge of technology and expanding its market share by investing in the training, deployment and post go-live support of trending technologies. Exotec is a great strategic partner of AHS, and we are excited about yet another successful installation of an Exotec solution. AHS is thrilled to be a part of GEODIS’ eLogistics service, and we congratulate their team on their commitment to pushing technology to new levels.”

The leading integrator of the Exotec solution in North America, AHS will complete the installation of the system into GEODIS’ eLogistics facility with guidance from Exotec’s execution team. AHS and GEODIS collaborated on the design of the construction build for the GEODIS eLogistics site so it can be easily expanded, with plans to double its initial size in the future.

“As we continue to see a significant increase in direct-to-consumer e-Commerce brands today, GEODIS remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology solutions that will best meet our customers’ unique needs when it comes to enabling fast and flexible operations,” said Drew Bailey, Senior Director of Design Engineering at GEODIS in Americas. “The integration of the Exotec Skypod System will allow us to further optimize our e-Commerce fulfillment process on behalf of our customers thanks to its efficient, scalable and responsive goods-to-person technology.”


Article Topics

News
Advanced Handling Systems
AHS
Exotec Solutions
GEODIS
Goods to Person
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources