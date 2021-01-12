MMH    Topics 

Goodway Technologies announces sale of SpeedClean to DiversiTech

Divestiture allows Goodway to focus on commercial HVAC, cleaning, and sanitation solutions

By

Latest Material Handling News

Autonomous mobile robot provider MiR marks its 10th anniversary
Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
More News

Goodway Technologies, a global supplier of industrial maintenance solutions, announces the divestiture of SpeedClean to DiversiTech Corporation of Duluth, Georgia. SpeedClean is a manufacturer of HVAC tools for residential and commercial contractors.

“With the addition of SpeedClean to the DiversiTech portfolio, we have further bolstered our presence in the HVAC/R market,” said Andy Bergdoll, DiversiTech CEO. “The addition of SpeedClean to our product offering supports our mission to simplify the work of HVACR technicians by providing labor-saving solutions for maintenance and coil cleaning tools. The integration of SpeedClean enables our wholesale partners to consolidate their orders with other DiversiTech products, simplify their logistics, and reduce their freight costs.”

SpeedClean’s product line includes several innovative products for residential and light commercial HVAC/R contractors, including CoilJet, CoilShot, Mini-Split Bib, and BucketDescaler. The products add to DiversiTech’s tool platforms of hilmor, Imperial, Cliplight, and SPIN, creating a full suite of tool products focused on increasing productivity for technicians.

“DiversiTech’s global brand reach, distribution strength, and professional HVAC/R tools platform are second to none,” said Tim Kane, SpeedClean President/CEO. “I’m confident that we are leaving the innovative portfolio of SpeedClean products in the best hands possible to continue the partnership with contractors worldwide in enhancing HVAC/R maintenance practices.”

The divestiture allows Goodway Technologies to focus on its core offerings for industrial and commercial maintenance needs across multiple markets, including facilities management, commercial HVAC, food and beverage, and utility markets. Recent additions to the BIOSPRAY product line have seen a large increase due to the rise in industrial surface sanitation and disinfection needs.

“Our business model has shifted given the events of this past year, and we’ve seen aggressive growth in the need for cleaning, sanitation, and disinfecting solutions,” said Kane. “This provides us with the opportunity to expand our surface cleaning product lines while also continuing to grow our commercial HVAC and maintenance business.”


Article Topics

News
Goodway
Maintenance Repair and Operations
MRO
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Autonomous mobile robot provider MiR marks its 10th anniversary
Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources