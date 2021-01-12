Goodway Technologies announces sale of SpeedClean to DiversiTech

Goodway Technologies, a global supplier of industrial maintenance solutions, announces the divestiture of SpeedClean to DiversiTech Corporation of Duluth, Georgia. SpeedClean is a manufacturer of HVAC tools for residential and commercial contractors.



“With the addition of SpeedClean to the DiversiTech portfolio, we have further bolstered our presence in the HVAC/R market,” said Andy Bergdoll, DiversiTech CEO. “The addition of SpeedClean to our product offering supports our mission to simplify the work of HVACR technicians by providing labor-saving solutions for maintenance and coil cleaning tools. The integration of SpeedClean enables our wholesale partners to consolidate their orders with other DiversiTech products, simplify their logistics, and reduce their freight costs.”



SpeedClean’s product line includes several innovative products for residential and light commercial HVAC/R contractors, including CoilJet, CoilShot, Mini-Split Bib, and BucketDescaler. The products add to DiversiTech’s tool platforms of hilmor, Imperial, Cliplight, and SPIN, creating a full suite of tool products focused on increasing productivity for technicians.



“DiversiTech’s global brand reach, distribution strength, and professional HVAC/R tools platform are second to none,” said Tim Kane, SpeedClean President/CEO. “I’m confident that we are leaving the innovative portfolio of SpeedClean products in the best hands possible to continue the partnership with contractors worldwide in enhancing HVAC/R maintenance practices.”



The divestiture allows Goodway Technologies to focus on its core offerings for industrial and commercial maintenance needs across multiple markets, including facilities management, commercial HVAC, food and beverage, and utility markets. Recent additions to the BIOSPRAY product line have seen a large increase due to the rise in industrial surface sanitation and disinfection needs.



“Our business model has shifted given the events of this past year, and we’ve seen aggressive growth in the need for cleaning, sanitation, and disinfecting solutions,” said Kane. “This provides us with the opportunity to expand our surface cleaning product lines while also continuing to grow our commercial HVAC and maintenance business.”



