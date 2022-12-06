MMH    Topics 

GreyOrange appoints Guido Frantzen as CFO

Frantzen will lead financial operations to further accelerate growth for automated robotic fulfillment solution and software provider GreyOrange

GreyOrange, a global provider of automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, today announced the appointment of Guido Frantzen as chief financial officer (CFO). Effective Oct. 1, Frantzen is responsible for leading the GreyOrange financial team, ensuring all departmental functions such as accounting, tax, investor relations and legal are elevated and support overall revenue growth goals for the rapidly expanding company.

“Guido’s more than 20 years of experience as a growth-focused financial leader for SaaS, energy, automotive and manufacturing companies means his finger is on the pulse of what it takes to advance a company like GreyOrange to the next level of financial stability and profitability,” said Samay Kohli, co-founder and CEO, GreyOrange. “His proven revenue growth strategies are necessary as we continue expanding our fulfillment solutions offerings globally.”

Before joining GreyOrange, Frantzen served as CFO at Kasasa, Zola Electric and eMeter Corporation. In addition to his CFO experiences, Frantzen worked in different financial roles at Siemens, gaining experience in accounting and controlling, financial planning and analysis, treasury, credit, risk and controls as well as mergers and acquisitions.

“I look forward to putting my strategic expertise to work for the purpose of advancing GreyOrange financially so the company is able to continue solving problems for customers all over the world,” said Guido Frantzen, CFO, GreyOrange. “As we look to the future, and even currently, supply chain leaders are not only looking to GreyOrange to provide innovative fulfillment solutions, but to serve as a credible consultant.”


