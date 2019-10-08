MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

GS1 US accepting industry speaker proposals and Startup Lab applicants for GS1 Connect 2020

More than 1,200 supply chain, e-commerce and technology professionals to learn and share innovative uses of GS1 standards.

By

Latest Material Handling News

PMMI: Expo Pack Guadalajara breaks records
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Protective packaging roundup
More Packaging

GS1 US is now accepting applications from industry thought leaders and Startup Lab applicants for GS1 Connect 2020, the annual conference and exhibition that brings together supply chain, technology and e-commerce professionals being held June 16-18, 2020 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nev.

GS1 US invites industry members to share their success stories that will help their peers better understand how to solve a particular business process challenge using GS1 Standards, including data quality, product data management, unified commerce, traceability and digital transformation.

Six tracks are offered as part of the GS1 Connect 2020 main agenda: Grocery, Retail, Healthcare, Foodservice, Innovation and Tech, which showcase solution providers’ products and services. GS1 US also seeks presenters for the popular How to Do Business With… sessions, where retailers, foodservice operators and other companies share the keys to a successful supply chain partnership. All applications will be evaluated based on relevance and usefulness of the topic to GS1 Standards users and conference attendees. Applicants must submit their presentation proposals via the GS1 Connect online portal by December 6, 2019.

Also, following the success of last year’s inaugural Startup Lab, GS1 US invites innovators from the technology community to submit a product or solution that could have a significant impact on commerce. The Startup Lab is a featured area for one-on-one product demonstrations as well as a pitch competition. Eight startup organizations that are pursuing disruptive technology innovations will be selected to showcase their solutions and compete before a panel of judges. Emerging technologies can include, but are not limited to, computer vision, conversational commerce, voice recognition, artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality/augmented reality, robotic process automation, digital identity and the internet of things.

Products must have launched between June 2018 and May 2020 to qualify. Applicants must not have raised more than $10 million in funding. Judges will evaluate the presentations on both their delivery and content. Contestants can win cash prizes up to $10,000. Applicants must submit their product pitches via the Startup Lab online portal by January 31, 2020.

“From seasoned industry veterans to up-and-coming technology entrepreneurs, GS1 Connect® is a unique gathering of professionals who are adding value to their organizations by discovering innovative uses for GS1 Standards,” said Siobhan O’Bara, senior vice president of community engagement, GS1 US. “We welcome members to contribute thought-provoking proposals, and look forward to another spirited Startup Lab competition that highlights the impact of technology on business.” 

GS1 Connect is attended by more than 1,200 industry professionals and technology developers seeking to exchange ideas and learn from real-world GS1 Standards implementation examples. The conference and exhibition are geared toward executives, directors and managers in customer service/relations, digital transformation, electronic data interchange (EDI), finance, information technology (IT), e-commerce, product management and data management, materials handling, operations, packaging, pharmacy, quality/safety/compliance, supply chain management, transportation/logistics and related innovation functions.

For more information about GS1 Connect, visit www.gs1connect.org.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Technology
IoT
Robotics
Equipment
Automation
Barcode Label Printing
GS1 US
Packaging
Retail
RFID
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

PMMI: Expo Pack Guadalajara breaks records
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources