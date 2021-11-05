MMH    Topics 

HAI ROBOTICS and Invar team to expand global presence

HAI ROBOTICS and Invar will work together to ensure HAI's ACR robots integrate with Invar's WMS

By

HAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) systems for warehouse fulfillment, has announced a partnership with the UK-based global logistics solutions engineering company Invar System in a bid to expand its global presence by delivering competitive service to the supply chain where Invar is well established, according to the robotics solution provider.

The strategic ties with Invar is HAI ROBOTICS’ second in Europe following its alliance with France-based automation solution provider Savoye.

HAI ROBOTICS and Invar will work together to ensure HAI ROBOTICS’ ACR robots will be seamlessly connected with Invar’s in-house developed WMS solution to provide customers with a more efficient, cost-effective intralogistics solution. The joint solutions will be expected to address the dramatically growing demand for order fulfillment in the area where warehouses are facing mounting pressure to upgrade their storage and fulfillment capacity with the online shopping boom.

HAI ROBOTICS launched its ACR system HAIPICK in 2015 and since then, has deployed more than 300 projects operating globally. HAIPICK ACR robots can pick and place totes or cartons on storage shelves up to 10 meters high and carry up to 8 loads to continuously feed goods-to-person picking stations. One of the company’s new launches at CeMAT Asia 2021, the HAIPICK A3 Fork-lifting ACR allows wider storage scenarios in which goods are not necessarily placed inside a box, such as tires and trays.

Kane Luo, Vice President of sales for HAI ROBOTICS, said, “The partnership will be able to offer warehouse operators a unique and innovative solution that delivers higher fulfillment volumes, at lower operation costs and with better distribution efficiency.”

Invar has an extensive network of global customers and has been widely recognized for its warehouse management system (WMS) and automation integration capabilities.

Craig Whitehouse, Managing Director of Invar Integration, commented, “These are exciting times, robotics has transformed automation in the warehouse. Their flexibility, scalability and low-Capex appeal offers huge advantages over fixed solutions. HAI ROBOTICS has a fantastic range of intelligent ACRs, well suited to the varied demands of fulfillment applications, and so we are delighted to include HAI ROBOTICS’ advanced ACRs in our fast-expanding solutions suit.”

The HAIPICK system has been implemented in e-commerce, 3PL, apparel, electronics, energy, manufacturing, medicine, and other industries. Some notable overseas customers include DHL Supply Chain, Phillips, Booktopia, GE and HP.


Article Topics

News
Goods to Person
HAI ROBOTICS
Invar Systems
Mobile Robots
Robotics
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources