HAI ROBOTICS and Invar team to expand global presence

HAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) systems for warehouse fulfillment, has announced a partnership with the UK-based global logistics solutions engineering company Invar System in a bid to expand its global presence by delivering competitive service to the supply chain where Invar is well established, according to the robotics solution provider.

The strategic ties with Invar is HAI ROBOTICS’ second in Europe following its alliance with France-based automation solution provider Savoye.

HAI ROBOTICS and Invar will work together to ensure HAI ROBOTICS’ ACR robots will be seamlessly connected with Invar’s in-house developed WMS solution to provide customers with a more efficient, cost-effective intralogistics solution. The joint solutions will be expected to address the dramatically growing demand for order fulfillment in the area where warehouses are facing mounting pressure to upgrade their storage and fulfillment capacity with the online shopping boom.

HAI ROBOTICS launched its ACR system HAIPICK in 2015 and since then, has deployed more than 300 projects operating globally. HAIPICK ACR robots can pick and place totes or cartons on storage shelves up to 10 meters high and carry up to 8 loads to continuously feed goods-to-person picking stations. One of the company’s new launches at CeMAT Asia 2021, the HAIPICK A3 Fork-lifting ACR allows wider storage scenarios in which goods are not necessarily placed inside a box, such as tires and trays.

Kane Luo, Vice President of sales for HAI ROBOTICS, said, “The partnership will be able to offer warehouse operators a unique and innovative solution that delivers higher fulfillment volumes, at lower operation costs and with better distribution efficiency.”

Invar has an extensive network of global customers and has been widely recognized for its warehouse management system (WMS) and automation integration capabilities.

Craig Whitehouse, Managing Director of Invar Integration, commented, “These are exciting times, robotics has transformed automation in the warehouse. Their flexibility, scalability and low-Capex appeal offers huge advantages over fixed solutions. HAI ROBOTICS has a fantastic range of intelligent ACRs, well suited to the varied demands of fulfillment applications, and so we are delighted to include HAI ROBOTICS’ advanced ACRs in our fast-expanding solutions suit.”

The HAIPICK system has been implemented in e-commerce, 3PL, apparel, electronics, energy, manufacturing, medicine, and other industries. Some notable overseas customers include DHL Supply Chain, Phillips, Booktopia, GE and HP.



