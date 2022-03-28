MMH    Topics     Equipment

Hannibal announces its five steps in warehouse execution

All week long, Hannibal, a NUCOR Company (Booth B4224) is describing the five steps in warehouse execution it can now provide to its clients.

Dave Olmsted, VP and general manager, Eric Andres, national sales manager, and Steve Rogers, national marketing manager, are photographed after discussing Hannibal, a NUCOR Company’s five steps in warehouse execution, which it now provides to clients.
Recently announced as a part of Nucor Corp., the company can provide customers management, manufacturing, planning, recycling and sourcing offerings, as a direct result of its alignment with the steel and steel products company.

“Hannibal’s alignment with Nucor has also opened up opportunities to close the gap in areas rack manufacturers and integrators have previously not had, including completing warehouses’ lifecycles with reprocessing steel, which will be placed in production again, thereby increasing our recycling initiatives,” said Eric Andres, national sales manager at Hannibal.

As discussed at its booth, Hannibal is part of a circular economy, too, as it’s able to reduce its waste and energy usage considerably, while reusing all of its materials so that virtually none of them are ever thrown away.

“We are really excited to be at Modex, where we can introduce materials handling clients to Nucor, along with our five steps in warehouse execution, as we strive to create a new footprint in the supply chain,” Andres added.


About the Author

Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at [email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
