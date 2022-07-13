Hannibal becomes Nucor Warehouse Systems

MMH    Topics     Warehouse

Dave Olmsted, vice president and general manager at Nucor Warehouse Systems
Dave Olmsted, vice president and general manager at Nucor Warehouse Systems

Rack manufacturer Hannibal, which was acquired by Nucor Corporation last year, is now known as Nucor Warehouse Systems, which the company states is North America’s largest pallet rack manufacturer with coast-to-coast manufacturing and integration services.

Nucor Warehouse Systems combines the legacy and expertise of Hannibal and Elite Storage Solutions material handling companies with the breadth and depth of Nucor Corporation, a major manufacturer of steel and steel products. In order to best serve the company’s existing customer base, the shift to the new branding will be gradual over the rest of 2022. Nucor acquired Hannibal in a $370 million deal announced last July, while Nucor purchased Elite Storage Solutions earlier this year in a $75 million deal.

Nucor is North America’s most diversified steel products company. Nucor has more than 30,000 teammates across 300 locations with a family of companies offering a full range of products and services.

Nucor Warehouse Systems offers everything necessary to build a warehouse from end-to-end, the company stated. Nucor offerings include insulated panels, overhead doors, metal buildings and mezzanines. These resources, coupled with existing design, project management, permitting, engineering, contracting and installation services allows Nucor Warehouse Systems to provide support at every step, the company added.

“Nucor Warehouse Systems may be a new name, but we are proud to be the same people that have worked together on well above $1 billion in integration projects built across North America,” said Dave Olmsted, vice president and general manager at Nucor Warehouse Systems. “We believe that by connecting the companies’ material handling expertise with broader Nucor resources, Nucor Warehouse Systems is ready to take on tomorrow’s challenges and truly respond to customer needs. We thank every loyal customer that has grown to know and trust us, and we look forward to supporting your business in the the future.”


News
Warehouse
Elite Storage Solutions
Hannibal Industries
