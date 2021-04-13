MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage

Hannibal Industries discusses its growth due to e-commerce

During ProMatDX, Hannibal Industries has been discussing its growth in a variety of areas, which it anticipates it will maintain throughout 2021.

By

During ProMatDX, Hannibal Industries has been discussing its growth in a variety of areas, which it anticipates it will maintain throughout 2021.
In particular, due to the pandemic, consumers’ behaviors have shifted, as they now rely more on e-commerce to deliver groceries, home goods and other supplies. Demand for warehouse operations is rising, and there aren’t any indications it will decline once Covid-19 diminishes.

As a result of this demand, Hannibal announced that its warehouse rack manufacturing output rose by more than 35% from 2019 to 2020. And Hannibal created more than 100 new jobs in design and engineering, finance and sales, manufacturing and project management in 2020.

“Hannibal Industries has worked tirelessly together over the last year to ensure the safety and well-being of our people,” said Steve Rogers, executive VP at Hannibal Industries. “As an Employee Owned Company (ESOP), all of us at Hannibal are grateful that we are able to continue our growth in manufacturing capacity, as well as expanding the end-to-end integrated warehouse solutions our customers require.”


