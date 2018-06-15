Hazard Recognition and Control

Take safety at the loading dock to a new level.

June 15, 2018

Total loading dock safety means protecting people that are on and off of forklifts, both inside and outside the building.

This can be accomplished with a systematic approach to safety that includes motion detection, line-of-sight notification, and audible alarms.

These features, all found in the newly expanded Rite-Vu™ system, help provide additional layers of protection at the loading dock.

