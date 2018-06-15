Hazard Recognition and Control
Take safety at the loading dock to a new level.
Safety in the News
Total loading dock safety means protecting people that are on and off of forklifts, both inside and outside the building.
This can be accomplished with a systematic approach to safety that includes motion detection, line-of-sight notification, and audible alarms.
These features, all found in the newly expanded Rite-Vu™ system, help provide additional layers of protection at the loading dock.Download Now!
Article TopicsDock Equipment · Safety · ·
