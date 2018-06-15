Hazard Recognition and Control

Rite Hite

June 15, 2018

Total loading dock safety means protecting people that are on and off of forklifts, both inside and outside the building.

This can be accomplished with a systematic approach to safety that includes motion detection, line-of-sight notification, and audible alarms.

These features, all found in the newly expanded Rite-Vu™ system, help provide additional layers of protection at the loading dock.