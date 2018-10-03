Healthcare Packaging Expo, co-located with Pack Expo, to address big changes for big pharma

MMH Staff

October 3, 2018

“Pharmerging” countries, atypical innovation and an increase in generic drugs from expiring patents, are helping create unprecedented growth in pharmaceutical packaging and processing, according to a new 2018 Pharmaceutical Packaging & Processing White Paper and accompanying infographic from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. By 2021, global pharmaceutical brand spending is forecast to approach $830 billion, while generic expenditures will push past $500 billion.

As the pharmaceutical marketplace continues to globalize, the expanding middle class in “pharmerging” countries—China, Brazil, Russia, India, Algeria, Argentina, Colombia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Philippines, Turkey, Romania, Chile, Kazakhstan and Vietnam—now have access to supply chains and more importantly, money, for healthcare.

An aging population, coupled with competition from generics manufacturers stimulating demand for new products, has the pharmaceutical industry in the rare position of driving packaging innovation. Long an issue for vertical markets like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals are now feeling constant pressure for speed and efficiency to navigate rising demands from new medications, global markets and the doubling senior citizen population.

