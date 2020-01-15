MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

HighJump and Locus Robotics roll out strategic partnership

The companies said they will collaborate to facilitate the development of integration tools allowing for faster, seamless implementations to improve productivity and efficiency for shared retail and 3PL customers, as well as establish HighJump as a licensed retailer of Locus’s autonomous, multi-robot solution for warehouse fulfillment, too.

By

Latest Material Handling News

MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
Combilift donates its 75,000th truck to charity
ForwardX Robotics offers chance to win a free fleet of robots
More News

A strategic partnership between Locus Robotics, a Wilmington, Mass.-based provider of autonomous mobile robots for warehouses, and HighJump, a Minneapolis-based global Provider of supply chain management software solutions and subsidiary of Körber Logistics Systems, was announced yesterday.

The companies said they will collaborate to facilitate the development of integration tools allowing for faster, seamless implementations to improve productivity and efficiency for shared retail and 3PL customers, as well as establish HighJump as a licensed retailer of Locus’s autonomous, multi-robot solution for warehouse fulfillment, too.

HighJump and Körber Logistics Systems Vice President, Robotics, John Santagate explained that there were various drivers for this strategic partnership.

“We are building a business practice around autonomous mobile robots (AMR),” he said. “As we build out the ecosystem of partnerships, we see Locus Robotics as a key element in our strategy to deliver AMR enabled fulfillment for our ecommerce and retail customers. Overall, the need to build the practice comes from:1. Customer – our customers are increasingly looking to solve the challenges of today with modern technology and over 70% of HighJump customers surveyed in 2019 had a current or planned investment in autonomous material handling over the coming five years;  2. Technology alignment – AMR technology in general aligns perfectly with the WMS solutions that we offer. We are adding a technology that helps make our customers better; and 3. Market – the market is growing rapidly, and the AMR market is tangential to the WMS market as it is being sold into the same customers. For Locus specifically, we have customers using Locus and many that are looking to improve picking, drive up productivity, and enable flex and scale in their fulfillment operations. It was a natural fit with the two companies.”

And Karen Leavitt, Locus Robotics CMO, explained that this partnership aligns perfectly with the company’s goal of leading the industry by delivering faster, seamless implementations for Locus’s and HighJump’s shared retail and 3PL customers that lead to consistent productivity improvements and lowered costs.

“Together with HighJump, Locus is able to streamline the integration process to successfully mitigate the often challenging aspects facing most automation deployments,” she said.

Sticking with that theme, Santagate observed that with this partnership HighJump is able to globally support its customers by helping to guide them on their automation journey, provide them with the AMR technology to introduce to their processes, and integrate the technology with our WMS capabilities.

“Furthermore, with this partnership, we bring to the table a very deep set of warehouse and technical competence that we can leverage to package and productize autonomous mobile robotics for our customers,” he said.

When asked to provide some examples of how this partnership will work, he said that the companies are working “hand in glove” to build a collaborative approach to delivering Locus Robotics to its customers.

“But we are working together to develop our go to market strategy, engage with customers, and develop a business that helps both companies deliver to our customers,” he stated. “For this partnership, we are working together to deliver Locus Robotics globally. With the Körber strong base of resources in warehouse technology worldwide, we are positioned to take a lead role in the delivery of this technology for our customers, but do so in a way that helps both companies to take advantage of the competencies of each. Our collaborative approach to go to market, leadership alignment, and the ability to expose Locus Robotics to the Körber customer base positions us to add value for our customers and drive new business opportunities for Locus Robotics.”

Leavitt pointed out that together with HighJump, Locus is able to streamline the integration process to successfully mitigate the often-challenging aspects facing most automation deployments.

As an example, she highlighted a recent deployment Verst, a Walton, Ky.-based 3PL specializing in public and dedicated warehousing, transportation, shrink sleeve labeling and order fulfillment services, in which Locus and HighJump worked closely with the customer’s IT and integration teams to smoothly deploy the Locus solution and have them up and running in just weeks versus the more typical months-long deployment timeframes.

“In turn, HighJump is able to offer its customers a proven, reliable, and cost-effective automation solution that is fully integrated into the HIghJump ecosystem,” she said. “By partnering together with HighJump, we have created a seamless, consistent, and effective integration process, delivering faster deployments and easing customer anxieties.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
Software
HighJump Software
Korber AG
Locus Robotics
Robotics
Supply Chain Software
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
ForwardX Robotics offers chance to win a free fleet of robots
BlueBotics demonstrates the possibilities for AGV/AMR interoperability
Tompkins Robotics expands its portfolio of robotic solutions
ResGreen showcases its industry-changing mobile robots
AGILOX adds intelligent dolly mover to fleet of AMRs
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources