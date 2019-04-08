Highlights from KION NA and Dematic press conference

During an executive briefing Monday in Dematic NA’s Booth S2903, executives from different branches of the KION Group (Booth S2603) overviewed the latest innovations each is showcasing during ProMat.

The session kicked off with a brief introduction from KION Group chief digital officer Susannah Schneeberger, who highlighted the organization’s longevity and growth, as well as the progress made in integrating the different brands together to create synchronized solutions for customers.

“There are three mega-trends driving long-lasting changes in the way goods and materials are handled: energy, automation and digitization,” she said. “Among the many tools we’re providing to help customers understand and improve overall effectiveness of equipment, labor and automation, we’ve created the KION Cloud, a virtual service center that provides customers virtually unlimited capacity and flexibility for collecting and evaluating their data.”

Dematic CEO Hasan Dandashly then overviewed several new Dematic solutions. The MicroFulfillment small footprint order handling solution optimizes speed and accuracy while addressing labor shortages. Dandashly also discussed a new reverse logistics solution. “The Dematic Returns Subsystem provides quick credit back to the consumer, flexible and prioritized product inspection, and fast re-instatement of items to inventory for re-sale within 24 hours,” he said.

Finally, he introduced Dematic iQ Virtual, a new software module that provides a digital twin simulation and emulation platform creating a digital environment for safe viewing of potential operational changes without negatively affecting day-to-day operations.

Concluding remarks from Vincent Halma, KION North America CEO, highlighted a new, dual-use hybrid very-narrow-aisle (VNA) Linde forklift—exhibited in Booth S2603—that leverages a Dematic automation kit for autonomous or manual operation.

Halma also unveiled six new models of Linde Class II and III forklifts (on display in Booth S2403)—including a walkie rider, reach trucks, orderpickers and walk-behind stackers. “We are also displaying the Dematic Sprocket asset management system that allows the trucks to communicate when maintenance is needed, reducing downtime,” he said.



