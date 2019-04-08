MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Highlights from KION NA and Dematic press conference

During an executive briefing Monday in Dematic NA’s Booth S2903, executives from different branches of the KION Group (Booth S2603) overviewed the latest innovations each is showcasing during ProMat.

By

During an executive briefing Monday in Dematic NA’s Booth S2903, executives from different branches of the KION Group (Booth S2603) overviewed the latest innovations each is showcasing during ProMat.

The session kicked off with a brief introduction from KION Group chief digital officer Susannah Schneeberger, who highlighted the organization’s longevity and growth, as well as the progress made in integrating the different brands together to create synchronized solutions for customers.

“There are three mega-trends driving long-lasting changes in the way goods and materials are handled: energy, automation and digitization,” she said. “Among the many tools we’re providing to help customers understand and improve overall effectiveness of equipment, labor and automation, we’ve created the KION Cloud, a virtual service center that provides customers virtually unlimited capacity and flexibility for collecting and evaluating their data.”

Dematic CEO Hasan Dandashly then overviewed several new Dematic solutions. The MicroFulfillment small footprint order handling solution optimizes speed and accuracy while addressing labor shortages. Dandashly also discussed a new reverse logistics solution. “The Dematic Returns Subsystem provides quick credit back to the consumer, flexible and prioritized product inspection, and fast re-instatement of items to inventory for re-sale within 24 hours,” he said.

Finally, he introduced Dematic iQ Virtual, a new software module that provides a digital twin simulation and emulation platform creating a digital environment for safe viewing of potential operational changes without negatively affecting day-to-day operations.

Concluding remarks from Vincent Halma, KION North America CEO, highlighted a new, dual-use hybrid very-narrow-aisle (VNA) Linde forklift—exhibited in Booth S2603—that leverages a Dematic automation kit for autonomous or manual operation.

Halma also unveiled six new models of Linde Class II and III forklifts (on display in Booth S2403)—including a walkie rider, reach trucks, orderpickers and walk-behind stackers. “We are also displaying the Dematic Sprocket asset management system that allows the trucks to communicate when maintenance is needed, reducing downtime,” he said.


ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Software
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Events
ProMat
Automation
Dematic
KION
Lift Trucks
ProMat
Supply Chain Software
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

OPEX demonstrates warehouse automation solutions and expertise
State of the industry: MHI releases annual report at ProMat 2023
Swisslog introduces next-generation CarryPick goods-to-person solution
Signode highlights automation and reliability services
Synkrato pairs warehouse digital twins with artificial intelligence
TGW presents the fulfillment center of the future
Seegrid reveals AMR expanded capabilities
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources