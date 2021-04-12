Honeywell Intelligrated helps warehouse, DC operations to the next level

At ProMatDX, Honeywell Intelligrated will show attendees how to take their operations to the next level. Using virtual demos, the company will feature its DC Next warehouse automation solutions, which collectively can help attendees to improve workplace safety, reduce staffing challenges, and increase operational efficiencies.

The company will be showcasing several sessions designed to show attendees the potential of integrated, end-to-end DC control within the four walls to help achieve optimum results in current operations or build the foundation for future fulfillment requirements.

“The pandemic has only accelerated the transition toward advanced automation of the distribution and fulfillment sector,” said Chris Feuell, chief commercial officer. “Automation technologies have quickly become essential tools for DC and warehouse operations seeking to meet rising customer service levels.”

Honeywell Intelligrated’s virtual demos will include robotic mixed-SKU depalletizing, mobile robotics, AS/RS shuttles, enterprise performance management, and other innovations. Key leaders from Honeywell Intelligrated will be presenting seminars on micro-fulfillment strategies and mobile robotics use cases and trends.



