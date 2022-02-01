MMH    Topics     Equipment    White Papers

How operator assist tech can work in your warehouse

This white paper examines capabilities that can help reinforce best practices and site-specific rules.

By

Today’s warehouses face constant pressure to do more – fulfilling greater volumes of orders at an increasingly fast pace. Meeting these intense throughput targets depends on lift truck operators performing at their best, day in and day out. As operations work to maximize productivity at every turn, maintaining a strict focus on lift truck best practices and facility-specific traffic rules can be a challenge. In the event errors do happen, businesses risk compromising equipment, facility infrastructure and even the safety of personnel, while accumulating financial costs and unplanned downtime they simply cannot afford.

What if you had technology that can lend your lift truck operators a hand and help them adhere to best practices? A suite of operator assist technologies, Yale Reliant™, offers not only alerts, but automated assistance in real-time on the warehouse floor.

This white paper examines capabilities that can help reinforce best practices and site-specific rules, such as:

  • Automatic speed reduction
  • Lift height controls
  • Blind spot awareness
  • Overload arrest
View or download

