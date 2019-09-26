How to Define a True Cloud Solution – and Why it Matters to You

Evaluating cloud ERP, but confused by the different “cloud” options available? Unsure of what the differences mean to you as a buyer? You are not alone.

As cloud ERP software has quickly become the platform of the future, longstanding technology firms are looking to break into the market, while new vendors and new terminology are confusing even the most experienced IT professionals. This leaves technology buyers seeking a cloud ERP solution unable to break through the noise and find the platform that offers the best value.

Download this whitepaper to learn what constitutes a true cloud solution and why it matters.

View or download



