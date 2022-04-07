MMH    Topics     Toyota Material Handling

Hugg & Hall Equipment acquires Southern Material Handling Company

Toyota Material Handling lift truck dealer Hugg & Hall acquires fellow Toyota dealer, Southern Material Handling Company, expanding to provide solutions to Eastern Oklahoma

Hugg & Hall Equipment Company, a member of Toyota Material Handling’s industry-leading dealer network, has formally acquired fellow Toyota dealer, Southern Material Handling Company.

Hugg & Hall is a leading industrial and construction equipment provider in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and Texas. This acquisition will allow Hugg & Hall to expand its Toyota presence to include the entire state of Oklahoma.

“We are very excited to add eastern Oklahoma to our Toyota territory,” said Robert Hall, Vice President of Hugg & Hall Equipment Company. “Southern Material Handling has had an excellent reputation for many years. We will continue that passion for an unequalled customer experience. The addition of more products and services will add value to our customers, making them even more competitive in their unique industry.”

Hugg & Hall Equipment Company has represented the Toyota brand since 1994, expanding its territory most recently in 2019 to service customers in Louisiana. With their most recent acquisition, Hugg & Hall Equipment will now have a team of over 700 employees and 18 locations across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and Texas.

“We wish Hugg & Hall the best of luck with this exciting business venture, and we’re excited to see what they can accomplish,” said Anne Ewing, Toyota Material Handling Director of Dealer Development. “Hugg & Hall has been a proud Toyota dealer for nearly 30 years, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership in the future.”


