Humatics announces partnership with Vecna Robotics

Partnership will enable mobile robots to navigate extremely active and unstructured environments -- indoors or out -- down to the centimeter without any delay.

By

Earlier this week, Humatics Corporation (Booth N8370) revealed its partnership with Vecna Robotics, an autonomous logistics solutions leader. Through the partnership, Humatics will now be able to assimilate its KinetIQ 300 microlocation system into Vecna’s self-driving vehicle fleet.

As a result of this integration, the vehicles can navigate outdoor environments and have much better access to certain areas of warehouses that were difficult to enter in the past, particularly loading docks. In fact, they’ll now be able to navigate these extremely active and unstructured environments down to the centimeter without any delay whatsoever.

“We’re excited to join forces with Vecna Robotics,” said David Mindell, CEO and co-founder of Humatics. “And we look forward to helping Vecna improve operating efficiencies for its customers by providing the KinetIQ 300—a more flexible, reliable and precise navigation solution.”


About the Author

Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

