Hunter Industrial fans becomes internationally certified by Air Movement and Control Association

AMCA bases its certifications on product tests for energy efficiency, sound, and overall performance

All three of Hunter Industrial Fans’ HVLS (high-volume, low-speed) fan lines have been certified by the Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA): the Titan, Eco and XP, Hunter Industrial recently announced.

AMCA, an international, not-for-profit organization in the air movement and control industry, bases its certifications on product tests for energy efficiency, sound and overall performance. AMCA International’s Certified Ratings Program (CRP) assures that a product line has been tested and rated in conformance with AMCA International’s test standards and rating requirements.

“Our mission is to provide the best HVLS fan lines on the market,” said Mark D’Agostino, senior vice president and general manager of Hunter Industrial. “The AMCA certifications for our Titan, Eco and XP fans are a testament to this dedication.”

Hunter Industrial specializes in various industrial and commercial fans for the automotive, manufacturing, warehouse/distribution, food and beverage, agriculture, fitness industries and more.


