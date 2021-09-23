MMH    Topics 

Hyster joins Association for Advancing Automation (A3)

As a member of A3, Hyster will continue to innovate on top of its current lineup of robotic lift trucks, and will exhibit and present at A3's Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference Oct. 13

By

Hyster Company today announced its membership in the Association for Advancing Automation (A3). Formerly the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), A3 is the leading global automation trade association for robotics, machine vision, motion control and industrial AI.

“Industries like auto manufacturing, packaging and more are grappling with persistent labor challenges, increasing costs and efficiency shortfalls,” says Steven LaFevers, Vice President, Emerging Technology, Hyster Company. “With robotic lift trucks capable of automating a broad array of applications and delivering speedy ROI, we’re equipping businesses to overcome challenges they may not have thought possible to solve.”

As a member of A3, Hyster will continue to innovate on top of its current comprehensive lineup of robotic lift trucks, which includes a robotic tow tractor, end rider, counterbalanced stacker and reach truck.

Hyster will also exhibit and present an educational session at the Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference hosted by A3 in Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 13. The educational session, “AMRs with Forks,” will be held from 3:15 to 3:45 CDT and will explore the evolution of mobile robots and the capability of robotic lift trucks to not only provide horizontal transport but lift product up off the ground and even reach into higher-level storage locations.

Hyster robotic lift trucks automate a range of horizontal transportation and vertical storage tasks, such as milk runs, transportation of pallet loads to staging areas, stacking and unstacking loads, sequencing components to assembly lines and depositing and retrieving loads from as high as 30 feet. The trucks provide operations flexibility of dual operating modes, meaning that an operator can switch the truck from automated to manual mode with the touch of a button.

Infrastructure-free navigation, using LiDAR simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology, allows the trucks to integrate into existing operations by mapping structural features, without laser reflectors, guide wires or magnets. The ability to deploy a single unit before expanding also helps provide a lower cost of entry and greater scalability for customers, according to Hyster.
 


Article Topics

News
Association for Advancing Automation
Hyster
Robotic Lift Trucks
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources