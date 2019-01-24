Hytrol donates system for Arkansas State University materials handling lab
Lab to support real-world career development education and innovative materials handling research.
Hytrol in the NewsHytrol donates system for Arkansas State University materials handling lab Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution Hytrol showcases its newest sortation, conveyor and WCS solutions Automation decreases liquor control commission’s shipping time Hytrol represents Arkansas in White House “Made in America” product showcase More Hytrol News
Warehouse ResourceIntelligent Vision-based Sortation & Tracking Systems Download this new "Making the Case" guide to learn how using intelligent, vision-based readers and sensors can capture the information you need to help address both external customer service expectations, and internal marching orders for efficiency.
All Resources
A new lab space in the Arkansas State University’s (A-State) Arkansas Biosciences Institute includes conveyors donated by Hytrol.
Built upon the company’s longstanding partnership with A-State, the university dedicated the Hytrol Materials Handling Laboratory on Jan. 22, 2019.
The system contains accumulation, sortation and transport conveyors that provide mechanical and electrical engineering students with the real-world tools and experience to enter a career in the material handling field. Programmable logic controls are included and allow students to learn about product timing and sequencing.
“This lab represents Hytrol’s promise to our community - it gives us the chance to fulfill our mission, vision and demonstrate our values,” Hytrol president David Peacock said. “We can explore ways to improve the quality of life locally, nationally and around the world. This lab gives Hytrol that connection to the young men and women of A-State seeking to make a difference.”
The lab is also a place where students and faculty can collaborate on material handling research. A-State recently received a R-2 designation by the Carnegie Foundation for its high research activity.
“This collaboration is a great illustration of how A-State fulfills our R-2 designation,” said A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse. “These types of hands-on teaching tools bring the real world into our classrooms. And with this teaching tool, our students and faculty can imagine concepts and ideas that may lead to new material handling solutions.”
The system is a loop containing 48 ft. of conveyor, utilizes Hytrol’s E24 Volt motors and features EZLogic accumulation technology. The system will be updated as technology advances to keep students learning on the latest equipment.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsConveyors · Education · Hytrol · Materials Handling · Technology · Workforce · ·
Inside Canadian Tire Distribution Center: Design for flexibility Continuous improvement in action View More From this Issue