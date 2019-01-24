Hytrol donates system for Arkansas State University materials handling lab

Lab to support real-world career development education and innovative materials handling research.

A new lab space in the Arkansas State University’s (A-State) Arkansas Biosciences Institute includes conveyors donated by Hytrol.

Built upon the company’s longstanding partnership with A-State, the university dedicated the Hytrol Materials Handling Laboratory on Jan. 22, 2019.

The system contains accumulation, sortation and transport conveyors that provide mechanical and electrical engineering students with the real-world tools and experience to enter a career in the material handling field. Programmable logic controls are included and allow students to learn about product timing and sequencing.

“This lab represents Hytrol’s promise to our community - it gives us the chance to fulfill our mission, vision and demonstrate our values,” Hytrol president David Peacock said. “We can explore ways to improve the quality of life locally, nationally and around the world. This lab gives Hytrol that connection to the young men and women of A-State seeking to make a difference.”

The lab is also a place where students and faculty can collaborate on material handling research. A-State recently received a R-2 designation by the Carnegie Foundation for its high research activity.

“This collaboration is a great illustration of how A-State fulfills our R-2 designation,” said A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse. “These types of hands-on teaching tools bring the real world into our classrooms. And with this teaching tool, our students and faculty can imagine concepts and ideas that may lead to new material handling solutions.”

The system is a loop containing 48 ft. of conveyor, utilizes Hytrol’s E24 Volt motors and features EZLogic accumulation technology. The system will be updated as technology advances to keep students learning on the latest equipment.

