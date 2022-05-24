ICWM announces new memorial scholarship

The Institute of Caster and Wheel Manufacturers (ICWM) Industry Group of MHI has announced the creation of the Sabine Batsche Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship for the amount of $1,500 will be awarded to a deserving scholar pursuing studies related to the supply chain-material handling industry for the academic year 2023 – 2024 and will be managed by the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI).

“Sabine was a credit to TENTE, her company, as she voluntarily applied her great marketing talents to help ICWM, our industry trade group. She was a friend to everyone, and an absolute delight to work with,” said Dave Lippert of Hamilton Caster & Manufacturing Co., and longtime ICWM member.

Ms. Batsche gave generously of her time and expertise to the ICWM group, often going far above and beyond to make group opportunities easier for busy members to access. Her career at TENTE Casters Inc. spanned 32 years where she was most recently serving in the role of Marketing Manager, North America until her unexpected passing in early 2022. Group members unanimously agreed that the creation of such a scholarship would honor Ms. Batsche’s generous contributions to the ICWM and her dedication to moving the industry forward.

Natacha Smith of TENTE Casters, Inc. and ICWM President said that “Sabine was an extremely kind-hearted person who was unselfish with her time. One example of this is Sabine’s work on the Casters 101 document. The ICWM group is a small Industry group within MHI that has been able to take on some rather large projects, in part because of the amount of work that Sabine was willing and happy to do. When the ICWM budget fell short of meeting the requirements of contracting outside the group to create the ICWM 101 document, Sabine volunteered to pull this together herself (do the administrative work) with input from the entire team. Because of her time commitment, her attention to detail, and her organizational skills, the document was published at significantly lower cost. Sabine found a lot of joy in the ICWM Marketing Committee activities.”

“Sabine’s nurturing spirit, positive attitude and willingness to go above and beyond are just a few things I admired about her. She always made everyone feel welcome and ICWM will deeply miss her,” added Alvar Diaz, P&H Casters and ICWM Marketing Chair.

For more information about ICWM, visit mhi.org/icwm. To learn more about MHEFI’s scholarship programs or to contribute, contact Donna Varner at [email protected] or visit mhefi.org.



