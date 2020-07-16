MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Ergonomics

ICWM announces updates to content, branding

The Institute of Caster and Wheel Manufacturers (ICWM) Industry Group of MHI announced two updates.

The Institute of Caster and Wheel Manufacturers (ICWM) Industry Group of MHI announced two updates that have gone into effect – a new logo and a brand new interactive 101 guide.

The new ICWM logo features an adjusted color scheme to align with the MHI parent brand and a new tagline, “Solutions that Move You.” The group decided to add the tagline because “we wanted to emphasize that we are a group that offers not just technical information, but actual solutions for the many applications our audience encounters. We also felt that it tied in nicely with our vision – connecting the right casters and wheels to the right application,” says Alvar Diaz of P&H Casters and ICWM Marketing Committee Chair.

ICWM has also recently released a Casters, Wheels, and Accessories Guide, a 101-level document designed to help users learn about the different caster types and configurations, as well as their different applications. “Our goal is to provide educational material and support our readers with visuals and descriptive text for the various terminology used in the caster and wheel markets. We created the guide as a knowledge base for a broad audience from supply chain managers, engineering teams, R&D, to learning institution,” says Sabine Batsche of TENTE Casters and ICWM Marketing Committee Member.

“Whether at the grocery store, a hospital, an airport or manufacturing plant – casters and wheels are an integral part of improved everyday life. With the creation of ‘Caster 101’ we continue to fulfill our vision statement through education, to help connect the right caster and wheel to the right application,” says Scott Fisher of Colson Group and ICWM Vice President.


