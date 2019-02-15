ID Label celebrates 25 years

MMH Staff

ID Label Inc. is celebrating 25 years in business. Since its founding in 1994, the company has grown from a one-person start-up operation to a leading manufacturer and installer of barcode labels and signs.

Household names like Amazon, Wal-Mart, Best Buy and Starbucks are among thousands of global companies that ID Label works with today.

“In 1994 I couldn’t imagine we’d be as big as we are today,” said Neil Johnston, ID Label’s founder, CEO and president. “Did I hope for it? Yes. But in all honesty, I didn’t know if I had it in me to run a multimillion-dollar company with several locations across the country.”

After an early career in sales, Johnston started ID Label with a single label press. After a typical day of printing and shipping, he’d type up the day’s invoices on a typewriter. “It was electric, at least,” he joked.

Over its history, ID Label has merged with or acquired several companies as it grew into the leader in its field. It has appeared on several prestigious industry rankings, including the Inc. 500 fastest-growing private companies and the Printing Impressions 400.

The company boasts a state-of-the-art manufacturing footprint that features some of the most advanced digital inkjet technology available.

“We’ve always reinvested in the company,” Johnston said. “It’s essential if you want to remain competitive and deliver the best quality labeling products to customers. We’ve also placed an emphasis on hiring and retaining high-quality people. Ultimately, our employees are the reason we’re as successful as we are.”

ID Label serves customers across a range of industries, including hospitals, laboratories, electronics and libraries. Its largest segment is warehousing and distribution, which has continued to grow as more consumers purchase products online for home delivery.

“You can’t underestimate the impact of e-commerce on the logistics industry,” Johnston said. “All those warehouses you see across the country use barcode labels and related products to fulfill orders and operate as efficiently as they do.”

ID Label has sales and service offices in Cranston, R.I., and Seattle. It is headquartered in Lake Villa, Ill., where the company recently expanded into a second manufacturing facility.

“I’m very proud of where we’re at today,” Johnston said. “We employ about 75 people, most of whom have spouses, partners and children. It’s enormously gratifying for me to see the impact.”