ID Label’s Environmental Commitment: Less Than One Percent Waste to Landfills
By its very nature, the label manufacturing process can produce a fair amount of waste, from set-up material and edge trim to matrix and container waste. Unfortunately, it’s estimated that 85 percent of label industry waste is sent to landfills each year.

As one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of custom barcode labels, ID Label has furthered its commitment to the environment.

“We take our responsibility to the environment very seriously,” said Neil Johnston, ID Label’s president and CEO. “I’m proud to say that we’re committed to sending less than one percent of our waste to landfills.”

Converting Waste to Energy

ID Label has teamed with Convergen Energy, a manufacturer of alternative fuels and power for sustainable business.

ID Label produces more than 500 tons of waste each year. By working with Convergen, that waste is converted into alternative energy—fuel pellets—that can be used as a substitute for coal, gas and other fossil fuels.

“What’s exciting about this program is that we’re not just minimizing contributions to landfill waste,” Johnston said. “We’re also reducing our carbon footprint by contributing to sustainable alternative fuel sources that are much cleaner and eco-friendly.”

Advantages of Fuel Pellets

 

  • Cleaner and more cost-effective than traditional fuels

  • Significant reduction in air emissions

  • Classified as non-waste fuel by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

ID Label “LEEDS” by Example

ID Label’s Lake Villa, Ill., manufacturing facility is also LEED certified by the Green Building Council. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a framework to create healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings.

“LEED facilities like ours save energy, water and resources, they generate less waste and, ultimately, help support human health,” Johnston said.

From the December 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
