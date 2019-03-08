IFOY Award 2019: “Best in Intralogistics” certificates presented

At the conclusion of the IFOY Test Days (March 1-8, 2019) at the Hannover Exhibition Grounds, the IFOY organisation presented the “Best in Intralogistics” certificates to representatives of twelve companies.

Cargometer, Clark, Combilift, Hubtex, Jungheinrich, Raymond, SAE, Still, Torwegge and UniCarriers received the seal, and for the first time certificates were awarded to two startups: ProGlove and Trône Seating.

The Best in Intralogistics seal was introduced last year to visibly document the high degree of innovation of the nominated trucks and solutions that completed the IFOY test procedure. Only innovations that carry the certificate have passed the three-part IFOY Audit as well as the independent intralogistics test, explains Sascha Schmel, managing director of the VDMA Materials Handling and Intralogistics Sector Association, sponsor of the IFOY AWARD.

The IFOY Audit, which traditionally takes place on the premises of IFOY partner Deutsche Messe AG, lasts eight days. The results serve as decision support for the 29 jury members. Nominees in a category are not compared with each other, but always with comparable trucks or solutions on the market.

The overall winner will be announced on IFOY AWARD Night on April 26 in the Hofburg, Vienna (Austria).

Best in Intralogistics Certificates 2019 at a glance

Category: Counter Balanced Truck

S-Series / S25, Clark Europe

TX3 3-wheel counterbalance truck, UniCarriers

Category: Warehouse Truck

Combi-PPT, Combilift

MaxX, Hubtex

ETV 216i, Jungheinrich

Category: AGV & Intralogistics Robot

Miniload (STC), Jungheinrich

Automated tugger train with LTX 50, Still

MANIPULA-TORsten (TORsten meets Friends), Torwegge

Category: Intralogistics Software

CARGOMETER “on-the-fly” freight dimensioning, Cargometer

zoneCONTROL, Jungheinrich

neXXT fleet, Still

Category: Special of the Year

Virtual Reality Simulator, Raymond

3D VR Configure Price Quote, SAE

Category: Startup of the Year

ProGlove, ProGlove

Electric Memory Seat, Trône Seating



