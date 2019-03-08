MMH    Topics     Warehouse

IFOY Award 2019: “Best in Intralogistics” certificates presented

Winners include Cargometer, Clark, Combilift, Hubtex, Jungheinrich, Raymond and UniCarriers, as well as startups ProGlove and Trône Seating.

By

At the conclusion of the IFOY Test Days (March 1-8, 2019) at the Hannover Exhibition Grounds, the IFOY organisation presented the “Best in Intralogistics” certificates to representatives of twelve companies.

Cargometer, Clark, Combilift, Hubtex, Jungheinrich, Raymond, SAE, Still, Torwegge and UniCarriers received the seal, and for the first time certificates were awarded to two startups: ProGlove and Trône Seating.

The Best in Intralogistics seal was introduced last year to visibly document the high degree of innovation of the nominated trucks and solutions that completed the IFOY test procedure. Only innovations that carry the certificate have passed the three-part IFOY Audit as well as the independent intralogistics test, explains Sascha Schmel, managing director of the VDMA Materials Handling and Intralogistics Sector Association, sponsor of the IFOY AWARD.

The IFOY Audit, which traditionally takes place on the premises of IFOY partner Deutsche Messe AG, lasts eight days. The results serve as decision support for the 29 jury members. Nominees in a category are not compared with each other, but always with comparable trucks or solutions on the market.

The overall winner will be announced on IFOY AWARD Night on April 26 in the Hofburg, Vienna (Austria).

Best in Intralogistics Certificates 2019 at a glance

Category: Counter Balanced Truck
S-Series / S25, Clark Europe
TX3 3-wheel counterbalance truck, UniCarriers
Category: Warehouse Truck
Combi-PPT, Combilift
MaxX, Hubtex
ETV 216i, Jungheinrich
Category: AGV & Intralogistics Robot
Miniload (STC), Jungheinrich
Automated tugger train with LTX 50, Still
MANIPULA-TORsten (TORsten meets Friends), Torwegge
Category: Intralogistics Software
CARGOMETER “on-the-fly” freight dimensioning, Cargometer
zoneCONTROL, Jungheinrich
neXXT fleet, Still
Category: Special of the Year
Virtual Reality Simulator, Raymond
3D VR Configure Price Quote, SAE
Category: Startup of the Year
ProGlove, ProGlove
Electric Memory Seat, Trône Seating


