IFS acquires Axios Systems

Move adds to IFS's strength in service management with additional Enterprise Service Management capabilities

By

IFS announces it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Axios Systems PLC, a global provider of cloud-based Enterprise Service Management (ESM) software. Recognized as a leader in IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM), Axios Systems has built a reputation for the quality of its omnichannel service management solution, which many of the world’s most respected brands rely on, including: Aviva, KPMG, FedEx and more.

IFS has long focused on industry-specific capabilities for enterprise resource planning (ERP) and other integrated applications, including its Service Management business, which grew over 100 percent year-on-year in 2020. The acquisition of Axios Systems adds further depth to IFS’s capabilities with new ITSM and ITOM functionality that IFS states will help companies improve the design and automation of workflows, drive efficiency internally, and connect data across teams and systems to ultimately create opportunities to better serve customers.

Like all elements of the IFS proposition, the customer can deploy Axios Systems’ Enterprise Service Management capabilities as a best-of-breed point solution or integrate it with other capabilities built into IFS Cloud.

IFS CEO Darren Roos commented, “The acquisition is very significant for IFS: we are extending our Service Management proposition to help businesses address inefficiencies that can impact their ability to deliver delightful ‘Moments of Service’. Beyond process and workflow design and simplification, Axios and IFS together create visibility across internal and external siloes.” He elaborated, “The ability to monetize service creates a competitive edge. Today customers want service: reliably and consistently, but there is a missing piece; companies need to be able to leverage customers, people and assets and not only articulate the true value but also ‘design for Serviceability’. With Axios, IFS is adding specific capabilities that bring visibility into the value delivered inside and out and highlight opportunities for ongoing improvements.”

Tasos Symeonides, CEO and Founder of Axios noted, “As the founder of Axios, I am proud that my family and team have successfully established a global and well-respected provider of enterprise service management solutions. We are not done yet; we want to keep working with the great customers we already have and add new ones. To achieve this, we needed to join forces with a global software player who is as passionate about service management, delivering value and creating great customer experiences, as we are. In IFS we found the ideal strategic partner and are now playing a role in helping IFS extend its leadership in enterprise service management!”

Ray Wang, principal & founder of Constellation Research Inc commented, “Prospects and customers who see service as a differentiator will find value with this acquisition. Most organizations seek the ability to connect IT and the back office to the front office and customer acting teams. Bridging those silos and creating visibility with a rich ESM solution will help organizations drive service innovation and visualize the value.”


