Incas becomes part of the SSI Schaefer Group

MMH Staff

May 31, 2018

The Germany-based SSI Schaefer Group, one of the world’s leading suppliers of intralogistics products and solutions acquired Incas S.p.A.—a leading Italian automation and warehouse management software solutions provider.

Established in northern Italy in 1981, Incas offers its customers industrial automation solutions for logistics and production monitoring, as well as integrated software solutions. Following the acquisition, Incas management will continue to manage daily activities, but will benefit from the expertise and technology portfolio of SSI Schaefer.

Benno Reichmuth, CEO South West Europe of SSI Schaefer, said, “The acquisition of Incas, with its strong competence in system integration and IT software, fits perfectly into the overall strategy of SSI Schaefer. Incas strengthens our local presence in southwestern Europe substantially. With Incas being a member of the SSI Schaefer Group, we now become the strongest player within the Italian intralogistics market. Our customers within the region will benefit from the global power of the SSI Schaefer Group, while we provide professional and local expertise for after-market sales and customer service.”

Incas’ CEO, Ermanno Rondi added, “Becoming part of SSI Schaefer, where we share the same values and strategies, allows us to continue our efforts in developing an innovative product and service portfolio. This is extremely important due to today’s need for digitalization and networking . This acquisition allows us to further our portfolio and guarantees stability and flexible operations as we fulfill these growing requirements from our local customers.”