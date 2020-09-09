Innovative Uses of Cloud Data to Improve Fulfillment and Distribution Center Volumes

Date/Time Thursday, September 17, 2020 2:00PM Moderator Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless Media Panelists Bill Colwell, Account Executive for Logistics Automation, SICK, Inc.

It has never been more important to take advantage of all the data produced within your operations. Knowledge is power and by leveraging all available data, you can improve your processes to operate more efficiently and with greater accuracy.

In logistics fulfillment and distribution centers, cloud data can be utilized to increase volume and improve overall accountability and visibility.

Join this webinar to learn practical applications of how you can use cloud data to improve conveyor flow, avoid jammed lanes, and even increase warehouse worker accountability.

Key takeaways: