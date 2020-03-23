MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

Insider Q&A: Supporting the Human-Robot Connection

By helping to make both the human and the robot better than they could be individually, Zebra supports an environment where machines and humans can work side-by-side for the good of the entire organization.

By

Tom Bianculli
Chief Technology Officer
Zebra Technologies

What is your number one takeaway from Modex 2020?

There was a different dynamic at the show this year given the macro factors at play. As we’ve seen in past years, there was a continued strong emphasis on automation by those exhibiting solutions at MODEX. Walking the show floor, the idea of co-bots or human-assisted robots was an engaging theme. The automation offerings ran the gamut from fully automated forklifts to pallet-building robots to automated systems for unloading vehicles. Many of these solutions are aimed at addressing the increased volume and velocity that we’re seeing as a result of the growth of e-commerce and the on-demand economy. There were also numerous computer vision, machine vision and machine learning system providers at the show using their technology to help inspect, monitor and even guide autonomous systems.

What are the three key market trends from your perspective?

The first is multiple modalities of fulfillment, with a particular emphasis on how fulfillment is migrating to the retail store itself which is increasingly doing double duty as a retail shopping location and e-commerce fulfillment center. We’re also seeing more workers using one device for multiple use cases. For example, they may have an Android-based handheld device they use for inventory replenishment but then snap that same device into a wrist-mounted accessory allowing it to be used for a picking application. Finally, we’re seeing a focus on more effective management of both the upstream and downstream supply chain through the use of demand signaling, demand sensing and data analytics. Using these technologies, supply chains can react much faster and what used to take days can now be accomplished in hours.

How is Zebra reacting to these market trends?

We’re investing in several different areas right now. The first involves sensor-enabled infrastructure that can “see” what’s on the shelf at any given time. Zebra’s venture capital arm recently invested in Focal Systems, which makes shelf-mounted cameras. At the National Retail Federation expo (NRF), we introduced SmartSight, the retail industry’s first subscription-based robotic solution that turns data into corrective actions that improve front-of-store operations and enhances the shopper experience. We’re incorporating more vision capabilities and 3D sensing into our solutions along with location solutions for tracking pallets, equipment, and people.

We’re also coming up with new solutions that augment the human worker. For example, Zebra FulfillmentEdge software with the HD4000 heads-up display modernizes and optimizes warehouse workflows to meet the fulfillment needs of today’s on-demand economy increasing worker productivity by as much as 24 percent. FulfillmentEdge integrates existing real-time WMS data with real-time location information providing visibility into the location of workers, inventory and material handling assets. It then analyzes the information and transforms linear work orders into real-time workflows that enable workers to simultaneously pick multiple orders.

Finally, we’ve been working on intelligent automation through the integration of Fetch Robotics’ Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Zebra FulfillmentEdge software. The unique solution optimizes picking across multiple orders for piece, case, and pallet workflows. By dynamically optimizing and orchestrating the movement of warehouse workers and robots, FulfillmentEdge and Fetch AMRs enable collaborative picking for faster, more accurate fulfillment and improved workflows that allow front-line workers to spend more time in the aisle instead of manually moving material throughout a facility.


Article Topics

News
Events
MODEX
E-commerce
MODEX
NRF
Zebra
   All topics

MODEX News & Resources

Get ready for Modex 2024
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Andrea Pongolini, EVP of Sales, E80 Group, Inc.
During MODEX 2022 Orbis Showcased the Latest in Sustainable Packaging
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Sean Wallingford, President, Warehouse Solutions, North America, Vanderlande
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Troy Donnelly, Senior VP of Sales, Marketing, and Application, DMW&H
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Jim Barnes, CEO at EnVista
MHI roars back to in-person trade shows with record Modex 2022
More MODEX

Latest in Materials Handling

National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources