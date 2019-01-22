Intelligent Vision-based Sortation & Tracking Systems

MMH Staff

January 22, 2019

For all the strategy that goes into e-commerce success, ultimately it comes down to moving the right items and packages to customers quickly and efficiently. If operations can’t identify goods accurately and control the movement of automated material handling equipment with precision and speed, the result is unhappy customers and loss of market momentum

Download this new “Making the Case” guide to learn how using intelligent, vision-based readers and sensors can capture the information you need to help address both external customer service expectations, and internal marching orders for efficiency.