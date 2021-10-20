MMH    Topics 

Interact Analysis: mobile robot market revenues grow by 20% in 2020 despite pandemic delays

Research firm finds nearly 60,000 mobile robots shipped in 2020, an increase of over 25% versus 2019

By

New research from market intelligence firm Interact Analysis shows that mobile robot revenues and shipments grew significantly in 2020 compared to 2019, regardless of delays in commissioning and the postponing of projects as a result of the pandemic. Looking further ahead, robust and exponential growth is forecast, despite a lowering in Interact Analysis’ short-term projections, with 2.1 million mobile robots due to have been shipped by the end of 2025.
 
Although mobile robot orders collapsed in the first half of 2020, the market performed extremely well in the second half. The fourth quarter was particularly strong, and some vendors reported that they received 50% or more of their annual orders in the last two months of the year. Growth in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) was significantly higher than for autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) because the AGV segment faced much greater delays and cancellation rates due to its tendency to be relatively more expensive and less scalable, and to require longer installation times.

The new research shows that, by the end of 2025, nearly 2.1 million mobile robots will have been shipped (with almost 860,000 of these accounted for in 2025 alone). Meanwhile, revenues will hit $18 billion. In 2020, AGVs accounted for more than half of all mobile robot revenues, and demand for both AGVs and AMRs will be strong over the entire period. However, by 2025, AMR revenues will dwarf those of AGVs, with the latter’s market share dropping to under 25%, partly due to the greater diversity of applications that AMRs can be applied to.

Ash Sharma, managing director at Interact Analysis, commented: “At the end of 2020, mobile robots had been deployed in just over 9,000 separate customer sites, mainly warehouses and factories. By the end of 2025, this will have increased to over 53,000 deployments, and that will still be far from the point of market saturation. Goods-to-person robots will account for 37% of shipment volume over the next five years, though only 18% of revenue. But person-to-goods robots are growing at an impressive rate, and we forecast huge room for growth in all areas of the mobile robot market.”


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Interact Analysis
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Rockwell Automation partners with autonox Robotics
IFR: Robot sales in North American manufacturing up 12% in 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources