MMH    Topics     Institute for Supply Management

ISM report: June manufacturing output falls from May but growth still intact

The report’s key metric, the PMI, came in at 53.0 (a reading of 50 or higher indicates growth), for a 3.1% decrease compared to May’s 56.1 reading, marking the 25th consecutive month of growth, at a faster rate, as well as the 25th consecutive month of overall economic growth.

By

Following a slight May gain, June manufacturing output fell, while remaining on the right side of growth, according to the most recent edition of the Manufacturing Report on Business, which was issued today by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). 

The report’s key metric, the PMI, came in at 53.0 (a reading of 50 or higher indicates growth), for a 3.1% decrease compared to May’s 56.1 reading, marking the 25th consecutive month of growth, at a faster rate, as well as the 25th consecutive month of overall economic growth.

June’s PMI reading is 5.2% below the 12-month average of 58.2, also marking the lowest reading over the last 12 months and also the lowest going back to June 2020’s 52.4. The high over that period is October’s 60.8.

ISM reported that 15 manufacturing sectors reported growth in June, including: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Textile Mills; Printing & Related Support Activities; Computer & Electronic Products; Machinery; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Primary Metals; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Transportation Equipment; Fabricated Metal Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Petroleum & Coal Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; and Chemical Products. The three industries reporting contraction in June compared to May are: Paper Products; Wood Products; and Furniture & Related Products.

The report’s key metrics were largely down in June, including:

• New orders, which are commonly viewed as the engine that drives manufacturing, decreased 5.9%, to 49.2 contracting after 24 months of growth, with eight sectors seeing gains;
• Production, at 54.9, increased 0.7%, growing, at a faster rate, for the 25th consecutive month, with 10 sectors seeing gains;
• Employment, at 47.3, fell 2.3%, contracting, at a faster rate, for the second straight month, with nine sectors seeing gains;
• Supplier Deliveries, at 57.3 (a reading above 50 indicates contraction), slowed at a slower rate, for the 76th consecutive month, with 14 sectors reporting slower deliveries;
• Backlog of orders, at 53.2, growing, at a slower rate, for the 24th consecutive month;
• Inventories, at 56.0, were essentially flat, up 0.1%, growing, at a faster rate, for the 11th consecutive month;
• Customer inventories rose 2.5%, to 35.2, slowing for the last 69 months; and
• Prices fell 3.7%, to 78.5, increasing, at a slower rate, for the 25th consecutive month

Comments submitted by the ISM member respondents highlighted various themes, including: high backlog and a slowing of incoming orders; high inventories; and material availability issues, among others.

In an interview, Tim Fiore, Chair of the ISM’s Business Survey Committee, described the June report as “complicated,” in that inputs for consumption and demand, moved in the right direction towards equilibrium, with supplier deliveries, while tailing off in what he called the proper tension range.

“Prices are coming down slowly but surely, which is good, as you cannot run on these elevated prices forever, and are causing the Fed to do things that have people concerned,” he said.

On the consumption side, he said seasonality factors drove down production somewhat from its preferred range of 58-to-60, because there are still issues in keeping workers on factory floors.

“Companies are still hiring but what has markets concerned is that demand fell off, with contraction in new order levels and as a result of that you see backlog of orders coming down, because without growth in new orders, you are going to consume your backlog,” he explained. “This is the fourth month of this overordering impact. Buyers are still sitting there with excessively long lead times as prices are coming down. Whatever is happening on the new orders side is happening so far out in the order books that it is not an issue. I am looking for lead times to come down around 5%.”

On the employment front, Fiore said that manufacturers would not be hiring people if they were concerned about laying them off in September or even January, adding that by continuing to hire, the manufacturing community is saying that whatever is happening on the new orders and demand side is not viewed as pertinent to the near-future over the next six-to-12 months.

“It is really just adjusting for excessively long lead times in new order books, with buyers now pausing, making those lead times come down,” he said. “And prices are moving in the right direction, too, with decreases happening, which everyone wants. Demand is not being destroyed in manufacturing at the moment.”


Article Topics

News
Institute for Supply Management
Manufacturing
PMI Index
   All topics

Institute for Supply Management News & Resources

Despite sequential decline, March Services PMI points to growth, reports ISM
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
February services sector activity shows continued growth, says ISM
Manufacturing activity heads up in February, getting closer to growth, reports ISM
January services economy activity sees a solid start to 2022
December manufacturing output decreases, to finish 2022, reports ISM
ISM’s latest semiannual report optimistic on 2023 growth prospects
More Institute for Supply Management

Latest in Materials Handling

Efficient Docks Create Efficient Warehouse Operations
Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources