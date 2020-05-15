MMH    Topics 

ISM semiannual report presents a tough outlook for manufacturing and non-manufacturing

By

Latest Material Handling News

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
More News

While its predecessor report issued a positive 2020 growth outlook for the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, the new edition of the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Semiannual Economic Forecast, which was issued in May, tells a much different story, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.


Data for this report is based on feedback from U.S.-based purchasing and supply chain executives in manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors.

For manufacturing, ISM is estimating a 10.3% annual increase in 2020 revenue, down significantly from the 4.8% projection made in the report’s December edition. And 58% of the report’s respondents expect 2020 revenues to decrease, on average 21.2%, with the remaining 24% indicating no change, and only two of the 17 manufacturing industries ISM tracks—apparel, leather & allied products, and food, beverage, and tobacco products—expecting 2020 revenue growth.

Manufacturing capital expenses (capex) are expected to fall 19.1% in 2020, down from the previous expectation of a 2.1% decline. And 10% of the report’s manufacturing respondents expect increased capex, with an average increase of 26.5% and 56% noting that their capex will be down by an average of 38.7%. ISM added that 34% indicated their capex spending will be flat annually, from 2019 to 2020.

Manufacturing capacity utilization, or operating rate, which came in at 75.9, is 7.3% below the 83.2 December reading, and production capacity is pegged to decline 3.6% in 2020, down from December’s anticipated growth rate of 3.3%. Raw materials prices are expected to be off 2.8% for the year, below the previous estimate of a 1.1% increase. Employment is expected to be down 5.3% in 2020.

“While manufacturing revenue is expected to be down 10.3%, I think if you measured that number within the manufacturing committee for April and May, that number would be closer to 30%,” said Tim Fiore, chair of the ISM’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. “For me, that indicates as we get further into 2020, we are going to see some level of recovery.”

Fiore said that there will be “better feel” for manufacturing in the coming months, which will be contingent on how things look if COVID-19 reoccurs in areas that had been seeing fewer cases and how they are addressed through strong contact tracing and the ability to test.

“There are some major problems here with the economic start up, and hopefully it is not going to lead to a steep slowdown again,” he said. “That remains to be seen. There are 50 state governors all kind of doing their own thing and are trying to balance the economic versus the personal issues, which is a tough job right now.”

On the non-manufacturing side, the report expects, 2020 revenue to see a 10.4% annual decrease, which is well below the December projection of a 3.4% annual increase, with all 18 non-manufacturing sectors expecting revenues to be down, which the report called “a dramatic reversal” from 2019, when all but one sector expected revenue gains.

Non-manufacturing production capacity, or the capacity to produce products or provide services in this sector, is expected to be down 2.8%, compared to December’s anticipated 3.6% increase. Non-manufacturing capex is expected to drop 13.4%, compared to a previously expected 1.3% annual gain. And prices paid for non-manufacturing raw materials are expected to rise 3.9% for all of 2020, topping a 1.9% December projection.

Non-manufacturing capacity utilization, or the operating rate, is now at 73.3% compared to December’s 86% reading, and non-manufacturing employment is expected to be down 3% in 2020, whereas the December report called for a 1.2% increase.

“As COVID-19 hit in full force, prior to that we did not feel the impact in March, because we had half a month of some decent numbers, which kind of offset the downturn experienced over the last two weeks of the month,” said Tony Nieves, chair of ISM’s Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. “April hit the sector with full force with contraction in multiple sectors, as evidenced by all 18 non-manufacturing sectors expecting revenue declines. That was expected with production capacity down, as this sector has always had a high operating rate. Overall, the sector is really feeling the effects of this pandemic.”


Article Topics

News
Institute for Supply Management
ISM
Manufacturing
Non-manufacturing
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Efficient Docks Create Efficient Warehouse Operations
Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources