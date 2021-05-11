MMH    Topics 

JAGGAER becomes corporate enterprise member of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals

Provider of SaaS-based solutions, including spend analytics, will be participating extensively in the organization’s executive forums, roundtables and webinars.

By

Latest Material Handling News

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More News

JAGGAER has joined the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) as a Corporate Enterprise Member and will be participating extensively in the organization’s executive forums, roundtables and webinars as a leading practitioner and thought leader in the supply chain management discipline.

Corporate Enterprise Membership enables every JAGGAER employee to network with the community and enjoy benefits such as access to all CSCMP offers and exclusive pricing on CSCMP events and education.

“It is with great excitement that we announce JAGGAER has joined the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals as a Corporate Enterprise Member,” said Theresa Cetnarowski, Account Manager at CSCMP. “We would like to extend the warmest welcome to the entire JAGGAER team and look forward to a strong partnership. A sincere thank you to the JAGGAER leadership for your support of CSCMP!”

Kristian O’Meara, SVP Strategic Initiatives, and many other senior JAGGAER executives, have been active with CSCMP over the years. O’Meara has presented at the Supply Chain’s Premier Event, EDGE, on a number of occasions. He said, “As the Gartner recognized leader in supply chain and logistics technology solutions, JAGGAER is excited to further our longstanding partnership with CSCMP. Global supply chain practitioners recognize the organization as the preeminent home of professionals who guide our discipline in terms of both execution and vision.”

“As a company and as individuals we are looking forward to networking with the more than 8,000 members in the CSCMP community and meeting many of them in person at this year’s EDGE conference and other events. I encourage JAGGAER employees to take advantage of CSCMP’s excellent research and educational resources to promote their professional growth,” O’Meara added.

Since 1963, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) has been the preeminent worldwide professional association dedicated to the advancement and dissemination of research and knowledge on supply chain management. With CSCMP members located around the world, representing nearly all industry sectors, government, and academia, CSCMP members receive unparalleled networking opportunities, cutting-edge research, and online and on-site professional educational opportunities.


Article Topics

News
Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals
Jaegger
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources