JAGGAER becomes corporate enterprise member of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals

JAGGAER has joined the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) as a Corporate Enterprise Member and will be participating extensively in the organization’s executive forums, roundtables and webinars as a leading practitioner and thought leader in the supply chain management discipline.

Corporate Enterprise Membership enables every JAGGAER employee to network with the community and enjoy benefits such as access to all CSCMP offers and exclusive pricing on CSCMP events and education.

“It is with great excitement that we announce JAGGAER has joined the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals as a Corporate Enterprise Member,” said Theresa Cetnarowski, Account Manager at CSCMP. “We would like to extend the warmest welcome to the entire JAGGAER team and look forward to a strong partnership. A sincere thank you to the JAGGAER leadership for your support of CSCMP!”

Kristian O’Meara, SVP Strategic Initiatives, and many other senior JAGGAER executives, have been active with CSCMP over the years. O’Meara has presented at the Supply Chain’s Premier Event, EDGE, on a number of occasions. He said, “As the Gartner recognized leader in supply chain and logistics technology solutions, JAGGAER is excited to further our longstanding partnership with CSCMP. Global supply chain practitioners recognize the organization as the preeminent home of professionals who guide our discipline in terms of both execution and vision.”

“As a company and as individuals we are looking forward to networking with the more than 8,000 members in the CSCMP community and meeting many of them in person at this year’s EDGE conference and other events. I encourage JAGGAER employees to take advantage of CSCMP’s excellent research and educational resources to promote their professional growth,” O’Meara added.

Since 1963, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) has been the preeminent worldwide professional association dedicated to the advancement and dissemination of research and knowledge on supply chain management. With CSCMP members located around the world, representing nearly all industry sectors, government, and academia, CSCMP members receive unparalleled networking opportunities, cutting-edge research, and online and on-site professional educational opportunities.



