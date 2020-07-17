JSCM and SCMR partner on content

The Journal of Supply Chain Management (JSCM), one of the leading publications for academic research in the supply chain community, is delighted to announce a partnership with Supply Chain Management Review (SCMR).

SCMR publishes columns and features contributed by business school professors, supply chain management practitioners and industry analysts. Written from a strategic perspective for supply chain leaders, the magazine covers the supply chain from sourcing to manufacturing, logistics and transportation, order fulfillment and final mile delivery. The magazine also features content on technology, management and career development and supply chain education that help supply chain professional in their jobs.

As part of the partnership, SCMR will showcase published research and videos from JSCM, and work with its authors to develop that research for the practitioner community in the future.

“This is an exciting partnership and an opportunity to bring new insights from one of the industries most respected academic publications to the SCMR audience,” said Bob Trebilcock, editorial director.

