JSCM Video: Toward A Theory Of Supply Chain Entrepreneurial Embeddedness

COVID-19 has motivated companies to rethink their supply chain designs and practices. Supply chain entrepreneurial embeddedness, a new concept, can show the way.

Editor’s note: This video is collaboration between the Journal of Supply Chain Managementand Supply Chain Management Review. Each month, we bring SCMR readers a video interview from the pages of JSCM.

In this month’s video, the Journal of Supply Chain Management talks to David J. Ketchen Jr. about his research with Christopher W. Craighead entitled Toward A Theory Of Supply Chain Entrepreneurial Embeddedness In Disrupted And Normal States.

Anyone operating a supply chain today, especially a global supply chain, has likely been effected by COVID‐19, not to mention the changing regulations and political tides that were roiling supply chain even before the pandemic. One result is that large firms have been motivated to rethink their supply chain designs and practices. In their research, Ketchen Jr. and Craighead introduce a new supply chain management concept they call Supply Chain Entrepreneurial Embeddedness, or SCEE. The idea is to integrate the capabilities most often associated with small entrepreneurial businesses, including creativity, ingenuity, resourcefulness, rapid decision-making and swift execution. Done right, these capabilities will enable large firms to better navigate unpredictable changes in supply and demand. They also discuss the mechanisms that firms can utilize to introduce SCEE into their organizations.

Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
